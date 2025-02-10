Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Schedule: Monday, February 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster’s schedule for Monday, February 10, 2025, includes the following:

Monday, February 10 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 60th Annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel, Spartanburg Marriott, 229 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

