IDENTIFIED: Franklin County John Doe

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Franklin County Coroner Dr. Nate Overmire today announced that the man whose picture was recently released to the public for assistance in identifying him has been named.

The man has been identified as Pedro Martinez Cruz, 73, of Columbus.

“Thank you to the media and the public who helped spread the word and those who called in tips,” Yost said. “We were able to identify this man and provide some closure to his family.”

“We believe each person is worthy of dignity and respect,” Overmire said. “Our patients can no longer advocate for themselves so we must on their behalf. We are very grateful to the community for helping us connect Mr. Cruz to his family. I am extremely proud of the compassionate, talented staff that worked on this case from my office, BCI and Attorney General Yost’s office. Together, we were able to solve a mystery.”

Yost and Overmire released post-mortem images of the man to the public on Jan. 29. The images were completed by a forensic artist from Attorney General Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the request of the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The man was described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 154 pounds, with shaggy, dark gray hair, and a mustache and beard. He was wearing two rosaries around his neck.

Cruz was found dead on Dec. 19 in a shed behind a home in the 2200 block of Sullivant Avenue.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-