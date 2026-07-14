Nine Indicted in Central Ohio Human Trafficking Investigation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Nine suspected members of a human trafficking ring in west Columbus have been indicted on a combined 42 felony charges, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson and Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shayla D. Favor announced today.



The defendants are accused of using narcotics to coerce women into commercial sex work at the Econo Lodge on North Wilson Road. The group then allegedly laundered the proceeds through Valentine Floral on Eakin Road. According to the indictment, the alleged crimes took place between April 2025 and January 2026.



The charges stem from an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, part of Wilson’s office.



The indictment, filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, names the following defendants:

Marcus Dwayne Gant , 37, of Columbus: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) Three counts of trafficking in persons (F1) Three counts of compelling prostitution (F3) Three counts of promoting prostitution (F3) One count of tampering with evidence (F3) Two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1) Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1) One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (F2) One count of aggravated possession of drugs (F2) One count of identity fraud (F3) One count of money laundering (F3)



, 37, of Columbus: Magon Rae Smith , 46, of Columbus: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) One count of obstructing justice (F3) One count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 46, of Columbus:

Raymond Curtis Valentine , 55, of Columbus: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) One count of tampering with evidence (F3) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 55, of Columbus:

John Wesley Gibson II , 42, of Columbus: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) One count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5) One count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F2) One count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F2) One count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F2) One count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F2) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 42, of Columbus:

Malik Dada Jackson , 28, of Grove City: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) One count of trafficking in cocaine (F1) One count of possession of cocaine (F1) One count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F3) One count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F4) One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (F2) One count of aggravated possession of drugs (F3) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 28, of Grove City:

Jeremy Ryan Lindsey , 40, of Columbus: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) One count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1) One count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 40, of Columbus:

Mackenzie Leighann Fitzpatrick , 21, of Columbus: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) Two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1) Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1) One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (F2) One count of aggravated possession of drugs (F2) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 21, of Columbus:

Aimee Lianne Fabin , 43, of Columbus: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) Three counts of promoting prostitution (F4) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 43, of Columbus:

Kayla Dejon Wheeler , 35, of Hilliard: One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (F2) One count of aggravated possession of drugs (F2) One count of tampering with evidence (F3) One count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (F3) One count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F3) One count of money laundering (F3)

, 35, of Hilliard:

Many charges include additional specifications for forfeiture of property. Several counts name multiple defendants, with individual charges adding up to 65 felonies. All the defendants are in custody.



The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting the case. The office took separate legal action against the Econo Lodge on North Wilson Road earlier this year.



Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.



The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Powell Police Department, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Salvation Army and Southeast Healthcare. The Dublin Police Department assisted with the investigation.

To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio:

MEDIA CONTACT:Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

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