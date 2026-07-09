Carroll County Man Indicted on Sex Charges Involving Minors

(CARROLLTON, Ohio) — A Carrollton man is facing felony sex charges involving children, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced today.



A Carroll County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Shawn Batty, 46, on eight counts of gross sexual imposition. Two of the charges specify that the victims were under 13 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.



The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Batty this morning.



The Carrollton Police Department investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section is prosecuting it in Carroll County Common Pleas Court.



Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law. MEDIA CONTACT:

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