Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,358 in the last 365 days.

Carroll County Man Indicted on Sex Charges Involving Minors

(CARROLLTON, Ohio) — A Carrollton man is facing felony sex charges involving children, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced today.
 
A Carroll County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Shawn Batty, 46, on eight counts of gross sexual imposition. Two of the charges specify that the victims were under 13 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.  
 
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Batty this morning.
 
The Carrollton Police Department investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section is prosecuting it in Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
 
Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Carroll County Man Indicted on Sex Charges Involving Minors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.