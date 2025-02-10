Newsom signs budget bills with sharp message on immigration legal aid

(Subscription required) SBX1-1 provides $25 million to the California Department of Justice to defend the state against legal actions by the administration of President Donald Trump. Both supporters and opponents said the bill was meant to "Trump proof" the state, though Newsom criticized that language.

