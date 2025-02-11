State-of-the-Art 175,000 SF R&D Facility in Westford, MA Available for Lease

314 Littleton Rd

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Realty is pleased to announce the upcoming availability of 314 Littleton Road, a premier 175,000-square-foot research and development facility in Westford, Massachusetts. This cutting-edge property, formerly occupied by Red Hat, presents a rare leasing opportunity for forward-thinking businesses looking to establish themselves in a dynamic and highly connected technology hub.

Strategically located less than two miles from I-495, the property offers seamless access to Greater Boston's major highways and business centers. Nestled in the heart of Westford Technology Park, the facility is surrounded by top-tier corporations such as NetScout Systems, Nokia, and Abbott Medical, fostering a strong business ecosystem.

Designed to support high-tech operations, the facility features 7,000A of power, 13-foot clear ceiling heights, and efficient floor plates that maximize usability. The property includes an ample parking ratio of 3.6 spaces per 1,000 square feet, ensuring convenience for employees and visitors alike. On-site amenities such as a fitness center, cafeteria, and data center enhance the overall work environment, while an overhead loading dock and a 5,000-pound freight elevator provide key logistical advantages. The building is equipped with modern HVAC systems and emergency generators, ensuring operational efficiency and reliability.

Built in 2008, this facility is designed to meet the needs of cutting-edge R&D, biotech, and corporate headquarters users. Its flexible and high-end infrastructure makes it an ideal location for companies seeking to scale, innovate, and grow in a thriving business environment.

The property will be available for lease starting May 2025.

To learn more about this exceptional leasing opportunity or to discuss how 314 Littleton Road can support your business needs, contact ABG Commercial Realty today.

About ABG Commercial Realty:

ABG Commercial is a brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial, and other unique commercial properties including deep tech throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach is centered on practical market knowledge, experience, and tailored marketing solutions designed to meet each client’s unique needs. For additional information, visit https://abgrealty.com.

