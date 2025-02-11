New Sports & Entertainment Park Coming to Hendricks County, Indiana – Major Sponsorship Opportunity Available

Canes Midwest has teamed up with SportsMan Solutions to market Naming Rights & Sponsorships to new Sports & Entertainment Park

BROWNSBURG, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canes Midwest Developing New Sports & Entertainment Park in Hendricks County – Naming Rights AvailableCanes Midwest is moving forward with plans for a new sports and entertainment park located off HWY 136 between Brownsburg and Indianapolis, Indiana. The 75-acre complex is just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is designed to serve as a hub for sports, recreation, and community engagement.Project Progress and Key Partnerships:The project has already secured significant commitments. USSSA-Indiana, a major baseball tournament sanctioning body, has leased the complex for the next 15-20 years. Some of their tournaments bring in over 100 teams, including both local and traveling teams, underscoring the long-term viability of the park.Additionally, Sprinturf has begun installing fully funded turf pods, which will soon be ready for play. Phase 1 of the development will feature four turf pods designed for softball, soccer, and baseball. The complex also has space allocated for a hotel and restaurant, offering further opportunities for investment and community growth.Regional Impact:The sports and entertainment park is expected to enhance the Hendricks County-Greater Indianapolis region by:Providing a multi-modal destination accessible to a wide range of visitors.Promoting health equity by increasing access to sports and recreation.Driving economic impact through hotel stays, restaurant visits, and tourism.Establishing financial literacy workshops for student-athletes and their families.Sponsorship Opportunities:Canes Midwest is actively seeking a naming rights partner and additional founding sponsors. SportsMan Solutions, a national sponsorship agency, has been brought on to connect with businesses interested in partnering with the project.Ryan Patrick, Vice President of SportsMan Solutions and point of contact for the project, emphasized the park’s unique position:"After speaking with several stakeholders, it’s clear there is nothing like this on this side of Hendricks County. Canes Midwest has taken the time to study similar successful projects and is committed to making this an inclusive development that benefits the entire community."To ensure visibility for the naming rights partner, Canes Midwest is working with the City of Brownsburg on wayfinding signage throughout the area. Director Isaac Sampen highlighted these efforts:"We want to maximize exposure for our naming rights partner. Just as drivers see ‘Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Exit Here,’ similar signage will direct millions of visitors to the complex each year."Get Involved:Companies interested in naming rights or sponsorship opportunities can contact Ryan Patrick at Rpatrick@sportsmansolutions.com.

