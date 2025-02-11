DEF Announces 2025 Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamps, Calls for Posters and Cases

Attendees at in-person bootcamps have the opportunity to interact with peers, faculty, and industry colleagues.

The longest-running, continuously updated in-person series focused on inflammatory skin diseases returns with three events in 2025.

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamp, the longest-running, continuously updated, in-person educational series focused on inflammatory skin diseases, kicks off its 2025 programs in March in Dallas with additional programs to follow in June in Phoenix, and October in Huntington Beach, CA.

Expert faculty comprised of dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs), physician associates/assistants (PAs), and Board-certified dermatologists take a case-based approach to education, focused on strategies to optimize patient outcomes. Attendees will learn best practices for initiation, monitoring, management, and strategies to maintain the highest levels of patient satisfaction from the expert clinicians. Each day-long event will feature expert presentations and panel discussions focused on practical aspects of managing inflammatory skin diseases like psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), atopic dermatitis (AD), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), alopecia areata (AA), chronic spontaneous urticaria, vitiligo, and prurigo nodularis (PN) using the latest biologic and small molecule treatment options. Discussion will focus on clinically relevant and practical issues such as patient assessment and counseling, ensuring access to desired treatment, documenting patient response, and more.

A hallmark of past and future Bootcamps is a strong foundation in the latest evidence-based data. This year the focus on emerging research will include poster presentations. DEF has opened a call for posters for digital display in the app and for possible presentation by faculty from the podium. Posters may cover case discussions or data specific to the use of biologics, biosimilars, topicals, and small molecule agents indicated for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Poster authors are invited to submit not more than five (5) summary Microsoft PowerPoint slides per poster presentation to meetings@physicianresources.org by March 3, 2025.

To emphasize the practical nature of the program, faculty invite attendees to submit cases by March 3, 2025 for possible discussion during the in-person event. Case details and photos (deidentified to remove any personal identifying information) can be submitted via email to info@dermnppa.org. Case submission provides a unique opportunity for attendees to get case management support from a team of experts, in the tradition of grand rounds.

The 2025 DEF Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamps will be held:

• Saturday, March 15, 2025

Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection, 215 East Dallas Road, Grapevine, TX 7605

• Saturday, June 7, 2025

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale, AZ

• Saturday, October 11, 2025

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

The DEF Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamps are ideal for NPs, PAs, physicians, nurses, medical assistants, biologic coordinators, regardless of their experience level and anyone else involved in the clinical care of patients with inflammatory skin diseases. The programs are produced for DEF by Physician Resources, LLC.

About DEF

The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF), a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, was founded to inspire dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates/assistants (PAs) to achieve a professional balance between the art of healing, the power of diagnostic skills, and case-based assessment and training. The DEF is dedicated to improving dermatology patient outcomes through all of our educational channels. Through regional and national level education, mentorship, and career development resources, the DEF is well positioned as the only non-profit started by NPs and PAs to benefit them and their group practices to provide the best patient care in dermatology.



