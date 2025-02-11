Anura.io Launches Accuracy Guarantee for Ad Fraud Detection Promising 99.999% Accuracy when Identifying Visitors as Bad

Anura guarantees 99.999% accuracy when identifying visitors as fraudulent.

Anura.io Launches Unprecedented Accuracy Guarantee for Ad Fraud Detection, Promising 99.999% Accuracy when Identifying Visitors as Fraudulent

Our Accuracy Guarantee is a promise to eliminate false positives and deliver a level of accuracy that no one else in the industry can match.” — Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura Solutions LLC ( Anura.io ), a leader in ad fraud detection, is setting a new standard in the industry with the launch of its groundbreaking Accuracy Guarantee . This industry first offering promises an exceptional 99.999% accuracy rate when identifying visitors as fraudulent using the Anura Script integration, ensuring that only invalid traffic is flagged and not real, genuine visitors. Simply put, when Anura says it’s bad, it’s bad!Why the Accuracy Guarantee Matters for ClientsIn an industry where ad fraud costs advertisers billions of dollars every year, misidentifying real visitors as fraudulent—known as a false positive —can be costly. By eliminating the risk of false positives, Anura gives clients the confidence that their web assets are protected without compromising revenue or user experience. Backed by unmatched accuracy, this guarantee empowers businesses to confidently combat ad fraud while safeguarding valuable opportunities and maximizing digital performance.The Impact of False PositivesWhen real customers are mistakenly flagged as fraudulent, the consequences can be far-reaching. Here’s what companies are really losing when they face false positives:• Immediate Revenue Losses: False positives lead to blocking real customers, resulting in direct sales losses and missed opportunities for referral and organic growth.• Inefficient Marketing and Increased Costs: Skewed data from false positives can lead to misguided marketing decisions, higher customer acquisition costs, and missed re-targeting opportunities, all of which waste valuable resources.• Long-Term Brand and Operational Damage: False positives damage a brand’s reputation, erode customer trust, and result in unnecessary operational costs, further complicating the overall fraud detection process.Rich Kahn, CEO & Co-Founder of Anura, states:“The real cost of ad fraud isn't just fraud itself — it’s the lost opportunities from blocking genuine traffic. That’s why we’re so confident in our technology. We don’t just protect your campaigns from fraud — we ensure that not a single real visitor is turned away. Our Accuracy Guarantee is a promise to eliminate false positives and deliver a level of accuracy that no one else in the industry can match.”Commitment to Transparency and Client SuccessAnura’s Accuracy Guarantee isn’t just a promise — it’s a commitment to client success. If a client can provide verifiable data showing that the solution’s accuracy fell short, Anura will take immediate action to resolve the issue. The company’s dedicated team will investigate the claim thoroughly, validate the findings, and implement corrective measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again.In the rare instance that a claim is validated, Anura will issue a service credit for the affected month. This level of accountability underscores Anura’s dedication to delivering the highest quality service and results to its clients.About Anura.ioAnura.io is a premier provider of ad fraud detection technology designed to filter out bots, malware, and human-driven fraud, allowing companies to maximize the effectiveness of their digital advertising efforts by ensuring that marketing campaigns reach real people and not fraudulent traffic. Anura’s ad fraud solution guarantees the highest level of accuracy when marking visitors as fraudulent. The company’s TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) certification further solidifies its credibility, placing Anura among an elite group of companies that meet the rigorous standards of an accredited third-party organization. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and client success, Anura empowers businesses to protect their web assets and optimize their ad spend.

What is Anura?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.