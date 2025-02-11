FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY “SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the historic cultural documentary SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting February 11, 2025

Documentary Featuring Cast and Fans of James Cameron’s Blockbuster Movie TITANIC Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on February 11

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the historic cultural documentary SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES, which will be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting February 11, 2025.

SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES dives into the captivating story of James Cameron's Titanic creating an inside look from the cast and fans of the blockbuster film, as well as the legacy that this phenomenon has left in its wake. British actress-turned-filmmaker, Alexandra Boyd, reunites her fellow actors cast in James Cameron's TITANIC, to read diaries they wrote over twenty-five years ago. Their personal, never-before-heard stories paint a vivid picture of auditions and behind the scenes life on set and are captured in the actors' own words. The film also uncovers the dedication of TITANIC's superfans - affectionately known as Titaniacs. These passionate individuals from across the globe tell how Titanic profoundly influenced their lives at a young age. From exploring the historical background of the ill-fated ship to re-creating costumes and collecting the film's props while forging lifelong friendships along the way. Their unparalleled devotion mirrors James Cameron's meticulous attention to detail. The result is a love letter to the film and the power of the film industry and celebrates the enduring impact of TITANIC’s legacy, in a captivating and moving tribute to one of the greatest cinematic achievements of all time.

Written and Directed by British actress-turned-filmmaker, Alexandra Boyd, SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES was produced by Nick Loren, Elizabeth Yng-Wong, and Alexandra Boyd. Featured talent participants include Kris Andersson, Mark Capri, Amy Gaipa, Linda Kerns, Rebecca Klingler, Ellen H. Mower O’Brien, Judy Prestininzi, Liam Tuohy, Peter White and Nelson Aspen.

"It was fascinating to document my fellow TITANIC cast members read aloud their diaries evoking memories and emotions they’d not thought about in a quarter century and also to give a voice to actors who are rarely asked about their experiences on set,” said filmmaker Alexandra Boyd. “Combined with the fans who take their passion for the film and the history of TITANIC to another level, SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES is my love letter to TITANIC and to the power of the movies.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES directly with the filmmakers and Ryan Bury of MPX-Motion Picture Exchange.

SHIP OF DREAMS: TITANIC MOVIE DIARIES website: www.shipofdreamsfilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.