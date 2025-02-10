Palmetto Moon Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Winston-Salem on March 8

North Carolina, we love you to the moon and back! Thank you for welcoming us with open arms; your warm hospitality makes us feel right at home!” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon , the beloved Southern lifestyle retailer, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Known for its signature blend of Southern charm, handpicked brands, and curated lifestyle collections, Palmetto Moon is bringing its unique shopping experience to the heart of the Triad.The grand opening event promises a day full of exclusive giveaways, exciting promotions, and family-friendly activities designed to celebrate this exciting new chapter. The Winston-Salem store is Palmetto Moon’s 46th location and fifth store in North Carolina, underscoring its commitment to connecting with local communities across the Southeast.“We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with the debut of Palmetto Moon’s newest store location in Hanes Mall and can’t wait to welcome the local community and loyal fans who have been cheering on our arrival,” says Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager. “North Carolina, we love you to the moon and back! Thank you for welcoming us with open arms; your warm hospitality makes us feel right at home.”Shoppers can stay tuned for more details about the March 8th Grand Opening Celebration, including a full schedule of giveaways, entertainment, special offers and festivities. To learn more and RSVP for the event, visit the official Facebook Grand Opening Event Page. Palmetto Moon is Hiring! Join the Moon Crew: In preparation for the grand opening, Palmetto Moon is actively hiring for its Winston-Salem location and is seeking individuals who are passionate about exceptional customer service and Southern culture. If you’d like to be part of this exciting new store, apply online at www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Southern style like never before. Mark your calendars for March 8th and join us as we officially open our doors in Winston-Salem!

