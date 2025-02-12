Anawalt Lumber Hosts a One-Day Tomato Plant Sale as a Prelude to TomatoMania!

Choose from 20 tomato plant varieties for sale. Sample at the tomato tasting table. Purchase seedlings or mature plants ready to bear fruit.

Don't miss this opportunity to explore rare tomato varieties, learn expert gardening tips, and kick off your planting season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TomatoMania !, dubbed "the tomato freaks' Woodstock" by The New York Times, is coming to Anawalt Lumber on March 29 and 30 in Hollywood.As a warm-up for this event, Anawalt will hold a special one-day tomato sale at its Los Angeles store.SALE DETAILSWhen: Saturday, March 15Where: Anawalt Lumber, 1060 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CALecture Time: 1 PM-3 PMAttendees will be able to choose from 20 varieties of tomato plants — from heirloom varieties to hard-to-find dessert tomatoes — and gain invaluable insights from top experts.Local gardening legend Steve List will present a free lecture at 1 PM, sharing his wealth of knowledge about Solanum lycopersicum (commonly known as the tomato).WHAT TO EXPECT- Meet and connect with fellow gardening and tomato enthusiasts.- Learn growing tips and techniques directly from experts.- Explore a unique selection of high-quality tomato plants, not available elsewhere.- Find everything you need to start your tomato-growing season, from stakes to fertilizer.Why TOMATOES?Tomatoes are prized for their rich flavor, versatility, and high yields throughout the summer. Whether on a pizza, in a fresh salad, or as the base of a comforting soup, they're a staple of countless dishes.Rich in vitamins and nutrients, tomatoes are a health-conscious and delicious choice for the home gardener. The incredible variety of plants at our sale ensures something for everyone, no matter your taste or gardening expertise.ABOUT STEVE LISTSteve List is a celebrated horticulturist who has enriched the Los Angeles community through education and sustainable gardening practices. His work inspiring local students and gardeners has been featured in publications like the Los Angeles Daily News.He's the president of the Valley chapter of the California Association of Nurseries and Garden Centers, a horticulture teacher at Sylmar Charter High School, and a fixture at LA-area gardening events.ABOUT TOMATOMANIA!Since its inception in the early 1990s at Hortus Nursery, TomatoMania! has grown into the ultimate celebration of tomato culture.Known for its classes, tastings, and unbeatable selection of heirloom and hybrid varieties, TomatoMania! events attract thousands of gardeners of all skill levels every year. These gatherings are one-stop shops for everything needed to grow exceptional, flavorful tomatoes right at home.Join Anawalt Lumber on March 15 for a celebration of the most beloved vegetable of gardeners and food enthusiasts alike.Mark your calendar and make plans to attend! We look forward to seeing you there.ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER & HARDWAREFounded in 1923 as a family-run lumber and hardware business, Anawalt has grown into five large retail stores selling home improvement, construction, and garden center supplies. Each store carries a slightly different inventory tailored to the community it serves.Stores in West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, and Malibu are open Monday through Sunday (Pacific Palisades is temporarily closed). Please visit anawaltlumber.com or call (310) 478-0324 for store hours and product information.

