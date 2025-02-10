InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Multifaceted Hand Tool that Offers Fastener Removal in Confined Spaces

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe S. of New Milford, NJ is the creator of the PowerWrench, an innovative toolset designed to simplify fastener removal and installation in tight, hard-to-reach spaces. PowerWrench is engineered to address the common challenges mechanics face when working in and around engine compartments where access to nuts, bolts, and fasteners is often restricted. This specialized tool includes a slim, narrow wrench drive along with a variety of sockets and bits in essential sizes, ensuring mechanics can quickly and easily complete repairs without the frustration of limited accessibility.Unlike traditional wrenches, PowerWrench features an automatic spinning wrench head, similar in function to an air ratchet but uniquely designed for compact areas. A hand-operated or power-assisted drive mechanism allows for versatility—users can operate the tool manually or connect it to a mechanical ratchet, air ratchet, electric drill driver, or impact gun via its 3/8” drive female receptacle. The worm gear-driven mechanism enables smooth and controlled rotation of the wrench head in both directions, providing effortless fastening and unfastening.The wrench offers several key benefits:• Quick and easy fastener removal in confined spaces.• A versatile drive system compatible with multiple power tools.• A complete socket and bit set for all essential sizes.• A durable, slim, and ergonomic design for maximum accessibility.By eliminating the struggle of working in tight spaces, PowerWrench enhances efficiency, reduces repair times, and ensures smoother workflow for automotive professionals. Whether used manually or with a power tool, this innovative wrench set is built to deliver precision, convenience, and reliability. The global assembly fastening tools market was valued at approximately USD 3.32 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. The PowerWrench is the perfect, innovative, and versatile tool to fit within this market and would significantly benefit any manufacturer’s product line.Joe filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his PowerWrench product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the PowerWrench can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.