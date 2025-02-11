Lauren Black Kicks off 2025 With Country Pop Heartbreak Anthem "I Hate You"

Lauren Black "I Hate You" - Photo By: @danithompsonmusic Lauren Black "I Hate You" - Album Artwork Lauren Black "I Hate You" - Vertical - Photo By: @danithompsonmusic

"I Hate You" is Lauren Black's first 2025 release with label partner DNT Entertainment, distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

"I Hate You" is a dramatic, melancholic ballad that resonates with anyone who's experienced the sting of heartbreak and betrayal.” — DNT Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country music's next big star, Lauren Black , has attracted the industry's attention with her unique original voice and fresh, genre-blending sound. Today Lauren announced the release of her new single " I Hate You ," a raw, emotional ballad about heartbreak and betrayal. "I Hate You" will debut as Lauren Black's first single of 2025, which will be distributed and supported by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Lauren has also resigned with manager Dani N Thompson and DNT Entertainment . The evolution of this strategic partnership, now supported by a major label distribution arm, marks a significant milestone in Black's career, providing a platform to propel her into the spotlight alongside Country's hottest artists.Lauren Black publicly showcased her new music for the first time during her support performance for the iconic boy band 98 Degrees at Rhythm on The Vine, held at South Coast Winery in Temecula, California, this past fall. At this show, she performed a solo acoustic version of her new single, "Idea of You," which will be released this spring, following closely behind "I Hate You.""I Hate You," co-written by Lauren Black and Robert Crane Jr. (Bobby Crane), captures the tension and emotional complexity of relationships in a unique Country/Pop crossover sound that will relate to the sad girls this Valentine's Day. It is a dramatic, melancholic ballad that resonates with anyone who's experienced the sting of heartbreak and betrayal. Its deep emotional layers and relatable lyrics make it a track that will stand strong in both Country and Pop charts. The single marks a new chapter in Lauren's musical journey, filled with depth, passion, and vulnerability that both Country and Pop music fans love.Lauren Black is best known for her unique mood-bending voice and captivating songwriting; she is being hailed as one of 2025's Artists to Watch. With her mix of country roots and pop sensibilities, Lauren sets herself apart as one of the most original and modern voices in country music. She has caught the attention of radio programmers, talent buyers, the media, and industry thought leaders, earning her comparisons to Country music's best, including Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Megan Moroney, and Taylor Swift. A notable breakthrough moment that ignited the buzz of Lauren's rising career was the debut of her single, "Tides," on Sirius XM's The Highway. With her distinctive style, alluring vocals, and industry and growing fan support, Lauren Black is poised to be one of the most talked-about rising Country artists this year.More About "I Hate You""I Hate You" is a raw, emotional anthem about betrayal, deceit, and manipulation. It captures the feeling of being trapped in a web of lies, unable to see the truth because someone has meticulously crafted a facade to keep you in the dark. It's a powerful expression of anger and hurt, fueled by the realization that forgiveness feels impossible—not because you're unwilling, but because the person who wronged you doesn't deserve it.Listen Now: https://ffm.to/laurenblack_ihateyou Release Date: February 11, 2025Written By: Lauren Nicole Black and Robert Crane Jr.Produced By: Bobby CraneLabel: Lauren Black Music // DNT EntertainmentDistributed By: The OrchardPublishing Admin: DNT Entertainment Publishing (BMI)ISRC: QM4TW2516289UPC: 199066468746More About Lauren Black:Lauren Black is a distinguished American Country artist renowned for her dynamic live performances, independent releases, and noteworthy collaborations. Since launching her career in 2010 with a win at Alice Cooper's Proof is in the Pudding Songwriting Competition and a memorable opening act at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, Lauren has steadily built a loyal fanbase and earned industry respect for her talent, work ethic, and impressive songwriting.Her signature sound blends Country Pop with 60s-inspired California singer-songwriter vibes, creating a unique and captivating musical experience. Lauren's career highlights include being named runner-up in CMT's 17th Annual NSAI Song Contest for her song "Scope" and winning MTV's Cover of the Month contest with her rendition of "At My Best," which garnered an astounding 34 million votes. Her cover of Chance the Rapper's "Same Drugs" received significant acclaim on Spotify, landing her on the Discover Weekly playlist and surpassing 1.6 million streams.Lauren's recent releases continue to make waves: her single "Hurricanes" independently amassed over 200K streams within its first quarter, while her 2023 duet "Your Number," "Tides," and "Close As I Can Get" showcase her evolving artistry. The summer hit "Tides" earned her a debut on Sirius XM's "The Highway." In the Summer of 2024, Lauren Black signed a distribution deal with label partner DNT Entertainment that will be supported by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment in 2025. Her first single to be distributed by The Orchard was her most recent release, "Sun Soaked" which is now available at all digital stores.Follow Lauren Black:Website: www.laurenblackmusic.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurenblackmusic/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gBZCUaCr1N7nF1PYuh8AE Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lauren-black/429019327 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laurenblackmusic YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/laurenicoleblack TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@laurenblackmusic?lang=en For media inquiries and interviews, please contact:Dani N Thompson - DNT EntertainmentEmail: danithompson@dntagency.comPhone: (213) 326-4007

