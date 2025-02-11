Edward Vinhateiro Joins Boston’s Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. as Partner

Edward F. Vinhateiro, J.D., LL.M., Partner, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based law firm Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. has announced that Edward F. Vinhateiro, J.D., LL.M., has joined the firm as a Partner in the Estate Planning & Administration practice. Attorney Vinhateiro has extensive experience in estate planning, asset protection, and business succession planning, working primarily with closely held business owners and high net worth individuals.

After working in the M&A arena at PWC, Attorney Vinhateiro started his legal career at Connecticut’s Nirenstein, Horowitz and Associates, P.C., before transitioning to Sayer Regan & Thayer, LLP in Newport, Rhode Island, where he specialized in trust-based estate planning and estate administration. His career path then led him to Hunter Maclean Exley & Dunn, P.C. in Savannah, Georgia, where he concentrated on complex planning strategies for high-net-worth individuals and businesses, along with tax planning for both commercial and tax-exempt transactions. Following this role, he served as of counsel at Patel Burkhalter Law Group in Atlanta, Georgia, primarily advising closely held business owners on estate and tax planning matters. Vinhateiro subsequently joined the Trusts & Estates Department at McLane Middleton, P.A. in Manchester, New Hampshire, before his most recent position practicing in the Trusts & Estates Group at Hinckley Allen, P.C.'s Manchester office. Attorney Vinhateiro is admitted to practice in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Georgia.

Edward Vinhateiro is a graduate of the University of Connecticut (B.A.), Loyola University New Orleans College of Law (J.D.), and the Boston University School of Law (LL.M.). He is a U.S. Army veteran.

About Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. offices are in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Estate Planning & Administration, Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Taxation, Real Estate and Hospitality Law. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.



