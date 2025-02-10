The State Interoperability Executive Council (SIEC) will meet Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. The meeting will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams. A dial-in option is also available. The meeting is open to the public and comments will be taken from those who wish to participate.

The agenda and handouts are posted on the council’s website. Dial-In information for those who wish to attend over the phone or virtually are outlined in the meeting agenda.

What: State Interoperability Executive Council

When: Tuesday, February 11, 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Virtually via Microsoft Teams

Dial In: 503-446-4951 Pin: 266 306 980#

Who: Members of the State Interoperability Executive Council

The SIEC was created under the State Chief Information Officer to be the statewide interoperability governing body and to serve as the primary steering group for the Oregon Statewide Communications Interoperability Plan (SCIP). The SIEC’s mission is to develop and maintain the SCIP, develop recommendations and guidelines for policy, identify technology and standards, and coordinate intergovernmental resources to facilitate statewide public safety communications interoperability.

