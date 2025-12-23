OEM Downgrades Emergency Coordination Center Activation Following Severe Winter Storm Event

On Monday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m., the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) downgraded its Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) activation from Level 3 (Regional Response) to a Level 4 (Steady State) following the recent atmospheric river event that caused widespread flooding and landslides across the state.

Recovery Efforts Continue Statewide

While the ECC has returned to a steady‑state posture, OEM remains fully engaged in recovery operations and is actively monitoring incoming weather and hazards. The ECC stands ready to increase activation levels if conditions change.

“Oregon communities were hit hard by this storm, and our work is far from over,” said OEM Director of Recovery and Response Andrew Jahier. “We’re continuing to coordinate resources for affected areas, and the State Emergency Coordination Center remains ready to support local jurisdictions and coordination efforts to protect lives, property and the environment.”

OEM is working closely with local jurisdictions and partners to ensure communities receive the assistance they need and is prepared to reactivate if the approaching high wind event over-extends local response resources. State Recovery Functions are active, and OEM is supporting Long-Term Recovery Groups and Community Organizations Active in Disaster to address disaster-related unmet needs.

As always, OEM encourages anyone driving this week to check TripCheck.com for road hazards or closures, and to have a full tank of gas and fully stocked emergency car kit. Also, if you encounter a downed powerline, leave it alone and call 911.

For more information on recovery efforts and disaster assistance, visit Oregon.gov/OEM.