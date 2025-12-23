SNAP recipients in 19 Oregon counties have more time to replace food lost during recent storms

If you live in one of 19 Oregon counties and lost food bought with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because of recent storms and power outages, you now have more time to ask for replacement benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has extended the deadline to 30 days for people whose food was lost or spoiled due to power outages Dec. 17, 2025.

Households in the counties listed below have until Jan. 16, 2026, to report food losses and request replacement SNAP benefits.

Counties included in the extended deadline:

Benton

Clackamas

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Douglas

Hood River

Jefferson

Klamath

Lane

Lincoln

Linn

Marion

Multnomah

Polk

Tillamook

Wallowa

Washington

Yamhill

What if I live in another county?

If you live outside these counties, the usual rule still applies.

You must report food losses within 10 days of the incident. ODHS may ask for proof.

How to request SNAP replacement benefits

If your food was lost because of the storms or power outages, you can request replacement benefits in any of these ways:

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. The maximum replacement amount is the cost of the food lost, not to exceed the household's normal monthly SNAP benefit.

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: Visit oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Call 1-855-673-2372 or visit adrcoforegon.org.

Find more resources near you: Dial 211, text your zip code to 898-211, or visit 211info.org

When does the extended deadline end?

The extended deadline ends Jan. 16, 2026.

After that date, the 10-day reporting rule will apply again.

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 in 5 eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Individuals in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at benefits.oregon.gov