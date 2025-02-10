Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s Emerging Artists Program

Emerging Artist, Eddie Freeland Summer on the Sound, by Stephen Anglim (emerging artist) Vestiges of Meaningless Pantomime by Jacob Stiltner (emerging artist)

Empowering the Next Generation of Creative Entrepreneurs

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is the Super Bowl of art shows!” — Evan Reinheimer, Award-winning Artist

COCONUT GROVE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF), presented by First Horizon Bank, is celebrated as one of Florida’s premier outdoor fine arts events, but its impact extends far beyond the vibrant three-day show. Through its groundbreaking Emerging Artists Program, CGAF is creating unparalleled opportunities for young artists to launch sustainable careers in the arts.As a nonprofit organization offering a comprehensive two-year program, CGAF is leading the charge in preparing aspiring artists to succeed in the competitive art world. The Emerging Artists Program offers a firsthand approach and equips young talent from Miami-Dade and Broward counties with the tools, skills, and mentorship they need to thrive as professional festival artists. This year, the program also accepted applicants from New York, Georgia, and Philadelphia.A Year-Round Commitment to Art and EducationUnlike traditional art education, the Emerging Artists Program provides 16 months of immersive training in the business of art—offering lessons not taught in classrooms. Participants learn everything from loading and transporting artwork to display techniques and money management. They also participate in a mock jury, gaining insights into how festivals select artists, and are paired with seasoned professionals for mentorship during the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.“Our mission is to bridge the gap between creativity and commerce,” said Camille Marchese, executive director of CGAF. “This program empowers emerging artists to turn their passion into a sustainable career while giving them a real-world glimpse into life as a festival artist.”Mentorship and Practical TrainingEach year, selected artists who have never exhibited professionally gain hands-on experience at the festival. In 2024, forty professional festival artists mentored twelve emerging artists who were guided through the intricacies of presenting and selling their work. This unique collaboration has helped young artists understand the potential of a festival-based career and has offered them a rare behind-the-scenes look at the art industry. Ten initial emerging artists are now scheduled to sell their work at this year’s show. Meanwhile, eleven new emerging artists have signed up to be mentored by artists in 2025.“The mentorship we provide is invaluable,” said Cindy Lyric, who redesigned the program based on her experience with a similar initiative in St. Louis. “Art schools rarely highlight festivals as a legitimate option for artists, but for the right individual, this career path is exciting, viable, and rewarding.”Award-winning artist Evan Reinheimer, known for his innovative photographic technique, recently served on a panel for Emerging Artists. Reinheimer, who uses kites to lift cameras and capture stunning aerial photographs, has showcased and sold his work at art festivals for over 15 years. He shared invaluable insights with emerging artists, emphasizing that while art can be sold through galleries, websites, dealers, and interior decorators, nothing has been as profitable for him as selling at art festivals. “The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is the Super Bowl of art shows,” said Reinheimer. “The best part about it is the immediacy of it all and getting to meet the people who are the clients of your work.” For Reinheimer, the opportunity to connect directly with collectors and exhibitors adds a personal dimension that elevates the experience of being a festival artist.Laying the Foundation for SuccessParticipants attended the panel discussions, talked about making a living as a festival artist, and explored the advantages of a traveling artist lifestyle. Year-round support ensures that those who continue in the program receive guidance on applying to other festivals. The second-year emerging artists are given the opportunity to show their work alongside each other in a group tent at the festival.“Gaining tips on presentation, pricing, and even simply how to greet customers was helpful. I walked away with a fresh perspective, a notebook full of ideas, and a confidence that has only grown over the past year,” said Stephen Anglim from Long Island, NY, who has completed the two-year program and will be at this year’s festival.The program also provides valuable clarity to participants who may decide that a career in festival art isn’t their path. It’s about giving young artists the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. The program sets a strong foundation for future success for those who embrace it. “I am currently in my second year of the program and still testing the waters, so to speak. It was one thing to sit back and watch the artists in action; the other was to be in their shoes. I am still figuring things out about being a traveling artist,” said Jacob Stiltner, an emerging artist from Miami.Camille Marchese stresses, "If we want art festivals to thrive, we must encourage and support the next generation of artists. With the Emerging Artists Program, CGAF is not just fostering creativity but ensuring the longevity of art festivals as a dynamic platform for independent artists.Dates and Hours:Saturday, February 15, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PMSunday, February 16, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PMMonday, February 17, 2025: 10 AM – 5 PMAbout the Coconut Grove Arts FestivalFor 61 years, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs – and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents’ Day weekend and produced by Miami-based Loud & Live, this three-day event features 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances, and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program. Learn more at cgaf.com.

