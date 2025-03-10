Miami New Drama Announces World Premiere of Jonathan Spector's 'Birthright'

The First Play to Explore the Aftermath of October 7 | Directed by Teddy Bergman | April 3-27, 2025 | Colony Theatre, Miami Beach

Birthright is more than a play—it is a historic theatrical event, marking the first time the aftermath of October 7 will be explored on stage.” — Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami New Drama (Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director; Nicholas Richberg, Managing Director) proudly presents the world premiere of Birthright, a groundbreaking new play by Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day, Broadway), one of the most daring playwrights of our time. Directed by Teddy Bergman (Urinetown, Encores!), Birthright is an unflinching, deeply personal theatrical event that examines the shifting tides of Jewish identity, the cost of belonging, and the fault lines that divide us.Spanning 18 years, Birthright follows six young American Jews who meet on a Birthright Israel trip in 2006, bound together by the intoxicating allure of connection—to each other, to heritage, and to history. What begins as a transformative journey soon collides with reality as social media, shifting global politics, and personal reckonings pull them apart. When the world is upended by the events of October 7, 2023, their bonds fracture, leading to an explosive confrontation with identity, loyalty, history, and the stories we tell ourselves about who we are.A HISTORIC THEATRICAL MOMENTWith Birthright, Miami New Drama presents the first major stage production to grapple with the aftermath of October 7—a moment that has reshaped Jewish identity, political discourse, and generational divides. This landmark work reckons with the complexity of history, trauma, and the shifting nature of belonging, offering a deeply human exploration of a world irrevocably altered.“The horrific events of October 7 and the bloody wars that followed sent shockwaves across the globe, unleashing a surge of antisemitism and creating deep fractures within the Jewish community—dividing friends, families, and generations. This play does not offer easy answers, but it dares to ask the hardest questions,” said Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director of Miami New Drama.“When Michel asked me 18 months ago to write a play about the aftermath of October 7th, I initially declined, feeling that everything was already being said. But he persisted, and I began speaking with American Jews across the political and religious spectrum,” said Jonathan Spector. “A common theme emerged: the deepening rifts among Jews, even among those once close. The fracture within the American Jewish community is the most severe in my lifetime, likely in its history. This play isn’t about Israel and Palestine but about the divisions within the American Jewish community in response to these events and the long path leading to this point.”Director Teddy Bergman: "I'm humbled to be working on this singular new work at a groundbreaking theater like Miami New Drama with this incredible cast and team. One of Jonathan's extraordinary gifts is to put the world as many of us experience it right now onstage without reducing any of its complexities and contradictions. He has a kind of x-ray vision, seeing to the heart of what is happening to us today, and presenting it with so much insight and compassion. This couldn't be truer of Birthright - a vital play for a fractious time."ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONCommissioned as part of Miami New Drama’s YK6 Jewish Play Initiative, Birthright is the latest work from a playwright known for his incisive, thought-provoking storytelling. The YK6 Initiative, created in partnership with Wasserman Projects, is dedicated to commissioning and producing plays that elevate Jewish stories, histories, and cultural discourse in the theatrical landscape.Miami New Drama is committed to theater that reflects, responds to, and shapes the world we live in. Hausmann adds, “We collaborate with the most daring and visionary theater artists of our time to engage with the most pressing contemporary issues. That’s why we are honored to be working with master theatremakers like Jonathan Spector, director Teddy Bergman, and this extraordinary cast, whose talent and insight bring this urgent story to life.”This theatrical production is brought to life by the following powerhouse team of visionary artists:AN AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE TEAM● Playwright: Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day, Broadway; NYT Critic’s Pick)● Director: Teddy Bergman (Urinetown, Encores!; KPOP, Broadway)● Assistant to the Director: Emalie Belokon● Intimacy Director: Jeni Hacker● Lighting Design: Jeff Croiter● Sound Design/Composition: Salomon Lerner● Costume Design: Nicky Smith● Asst. Costume Design: Yaya● Wig Design: Carol Raskin● Projections Design: Steven Royal● Props Design/Supervision: Jameelah Bailey● Asst. Props Design: Constanza Celsi● Scenic Design & Projections: Adam Koch Associates● Stage Manager: Amy Rauchwerger● Asst. Stage Manager: Jennifer Barnes MathieCAST OF BIRTHRIGHT● Dani Stoller as Chaya, a woman in search of community.● Krystal Millie Valdes as Alona, who is in search of home.● Arielle Goldman as Izzy, who is in search of justice.● Stephen Stocking as Noah, who is in search of understanding.● Danny Capote as Emerson, who is in search of serenity.● Hale Appleman as Lev, who is in search of meaning.● Irene Adjan as Deborah, Chaya’s mother, who wonders—what’s with all the searching?PERFORMANCES & TICKET INFORMATIONPerformances of Birthright run April 3-27, 2025, at The Colony Theatre, located at 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.Tickets are available at www.miaminewdrama.org or by calling 305-674-1040.________________________________________ABOUT MIAMI NEW DRAMAMiami New Drama (MiND), founded by visionary playwright and director Michel Hausmann, is the largest bilingual professional theater company in the U.S., dedicated to producing socially relevant and artistically daring new works. Since 2016, MiND has been in residence at the historic Colony Theatre, presenting groundbreaking productions that push the boundaries of storytelling, including 20 world premiere plays.Notable world premieres include 7 Deadly Sins (Drama League Award winner), A Wonderful World (Broadway), The Cuban Vote, Lincoln Road Hustle, Bad Dog, Dangerous Days, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, and the first-ever multilingual adaptation of Our Town. Miami New Drama’s work has received widespread acclaim, earning the Thornton Wilder Prize, Knight Arts Challenge Awards, and the Silver Palm Award. With its Broadway debut of A Wonderful World in 2024, Miami New Drama continues to redefine theater, amplifying vital voices and bringing urgent, necessary stories to the stage.

