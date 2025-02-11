Luster AI Names Stephanie Middaugh First Customer Success Manager Amid Growing Demand

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luster , an AI-powered sales practice and upskilling solution that is revolutionizing how go-to-market teams learn and practice, has named Stephanie Middaugh as its first Customer Success Manager. In this role, she will lead customer education, implementation and retention for Luster’s rapidly growing customer base.Middaugh is an award-winning Sales Enablement expert with nearly a decade of experience helping go-to-market (GTM) teams succeed. Previously, she was part of award-winning Enablement teams at Alteryx, Datasax and Zoom as well as building and leading the Enablement functions from the ground-up at hypergrowth start-ups such as Divvy, WorkRamp. Most recently, Middaugh worked at Pinecone where she experienced and implemented Luster’s product firsthand. Middaugh also founded her own GTM consulting firm where she focuses on helping companies implement and develop successful Enablement teams, strategies and initiatives.“I experienced and implemented Luster firsthand in my previous role and absolutely fell in love with it. My reps were genuinely excited to get access, and I even had sellers follow up weeks after a demo, asking when they could get started. Luster is a game changer for how GTM teams function and I knew I had to be part of it,” said Middaugh. “I can't wait to combine my years of experience in Enablement with Luster’s product to help our customers be successful.”Middaugh is the author of Elevate and Optimize, which explores her pioneering "Enablement Maturity Model," offering frameworks and resources to help Enablement teams assess their current state, identify growth goals, and implement the necessary steps to mature their function.A trusted leader in the Enablement industry, Middaugh is the co-founder of The Enablement Squad, an online community of more than 5,000 Enablement professionals. She has received multiple distinctions, including “Top Enablement Leader to Follow” by GTMBuddy, one of Sales Enablement Collectives’ “Top 20 Enablement Influencers,” LinkedIn’s Top Voice in Sales and Alteryx’s “Sales Support MVP.”“It’s a challenging time for Enablement teams, and we know that it’s more important than ever to have a true partner who can help our customers maximize their potential. Stephanie is the epitome of this,” said Christina Brady, CEO and Co-Founder of Luster. “Stephanie is an Enablement legend who brings expertise in cutting-edge technology and a proven track record of helping teams optimize their processes. She is uniquely positioned to support our customers and help them get the most out of Luster—and their entire tech stack. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team”Middaugh joins Lusters’ founding team, CEO Christina Brady, Chief Product & Technical Officer Jodi Mesa and Chief Customer Officer Wes Craig. With continued success throughout its first year, Luster is building a team of top talent to meet the growing demand for an AI-powered Enablement solution capable of keeping up with the dynamic demands of modern sales teams. As part of this demand-driven expansion effort, Luster also welcomes two new team members in its engineering and revenue teams.# # #About LusterLuster is a cutting-edge AI sales practice and upskilling solution that is revolutionizing how go-to-market teams learn and practice. Powered by proprietary Predictive Enablement™ technology, Luster is the first and only solution capable of predicting and closing individual skill gaps before they impact sales performance and revenue.Unlike traditional sales practice tools and basic AI role-play, Luster analyzes real customer interactions, identifies skill gaps in real-time, and predicts challenges in upcoming sales conversations. It then provides personalized coaching and practice, featuring hyper-realistic simulations with tailored customer personas that accurately reflect sales scenarios in a safe, engaging environment. Luster also offers targeted skill drills and data-driven insights, all customized to each user’s learning style. This innovative approach helps organizations track Enablement ROI through real-time data, showing both individual and team-level impact, and enables sales professionals to sell smarter and faster.For more information, visit www.luster.ai , or follow Luster on LinkedIn.

