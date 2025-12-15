Jason Rhoads Receives Silver Award Honors for NAHB’s ‘Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year’

Rhoads Creative’s CEO and Owner Recognized as National Leader in Homebuilder Marketing for Outstanding Leadership, AI Innovation and Industry Impact

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Rhoads , CEO and owner of Rhoads Creative , has received Silver Award honors for Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and its National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC).This prestigious recognition celebrates the outstanding achievements of an individual whose leadership has made a significant, positive impact on the residential construction industry.“The Nationals’ award winners set the standard for excellence in new home sales, marketing and design,” said Christy Beck, chairperson of The Nationals. “These prestigious awards have represented NAHB’s dedication to recognizing innovation, creativity and success for more than 40 years.”Showcasing the most exciting trends in New Homes Sales and Marketing along with 55+ Housing throughout North America, The Nationals honor the best in the building industry — including home builders, developers, associates, and consultants — for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance.Rhoads was selected from more than 1,100 entries during a four-day judging process led by a panel of 16 industry professionals from across the country. Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and serve as finalists for the Gold Awards, which will be presented Feb. 17, 2026, at The Nationals gala during the International Builders’ Show in Orlando.His selection reflects more than 20 years of leadership in digital marketing for the homebuilding industry. With a background in statistics and deep roots in residential construction, Rhoads leads Rhoads Creative — an award-winning digital marketing agency trusted by a growing portfolio of top homebuilders nationwide, including Lennar, Toll Brothers, Esperanza Homes, Garman Builders and more.“I am honored to receive this recognition from the NAHB. It validates what has become my lifelong work of helping transform the homebuilder marketing industry into one that embraces the same fundamentals every successful business relies on,” said Jason Rhoads, CEO and Owner of Rhoads Creative.He is the creator of the Digital Marketing Ladder, a step-by-step framework that helps builders identify where to focus their marketing efforts to achieve the highest ROI and lowest cost per acquisition. Rhoads is also the creator of Pinnd, a proprietary geo-mapping tool that helps builders reallocate spend and move inventory faster by pinpointing digital activity down to the neighborhood level.A recognized AI innovator, Rhoads serves on the OpenAI Small Business Advisory Committee. His team has built more than 50 custom AI solutions for his clients to improve builder lead generation, messaging and reputation management.His results-driven strategies have helped clients increase leads, improve efficiency and maximize return on investment. For example, for one national builder, his digital campaigns drove a 102 percent sales increase with only a 10 percent budget increase, while another campaign reduced cost per home sale by $298, delivering more than $575,000 in annual savings.Beyond his client work, Rhoads is a mentor and educator in the industry. He serves as an AI strategist and advisor to groups such as the New Jersey Builders Association (NJBA) and the Builders League of South Jersey (BLSJ), and has helped hundreds of builder marketers improve skills in areas like campaign planning, AI integration and buyer targeting.For the full list of Silver Award winners or to learn more, visit thenationals.com.###About the NationalsStarted in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program recognizes superior new home sales and marketing achievements. The awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales by individuals and teams across 63 categories spanning various disciplines of the new home industry.About Rhoads CreativeFounded in 1993, Rhoads Creative is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and online advertising for home builders who want to eliminate the guesswork to attract more buyers and sell homes faster.With over 120 national and regional awards and client partnerships that span more than a decade, Rhoads Creative is trusted by top builders nationwide to deliver results that provide the strongest possible return for their budget. Their team of SEO, PPC, and digital strategy experts brings 35 years of homebuilder marketing expertise and the insight to stay ahead of shifting buyer behaviors and market trends. For more information, visit rhoadscreative.com.

