Eric Lupardi Named to Pro Builder’s ‘Young Guns & Legends’ Class of 2025

Rhoads Creative’s Chief Digital & Operations Officer Recognized as Rising Industry Leader Shaping the Future of Homebuilder Marketing

I’m honored to be part of the 2025 Young Guns & Legends Class. My focus has always been on elevating the work and setting a higher bar for what digital marketing should deliver.” — Eric Lupardi, Chief Digital and Operations Officer at Rhoads Creative

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Lupardi , chief digital and operations officer at Rhoads Creative , an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and online advertising for homebuilders, has been named to Pro Builder’s 2025 “Young Guns & Legends” class Pro Builder's annual Young Guns & Legends recognition program honors both leaders and innovators who have made career contributions through years of service and are shaping the future of the U.S. housing industry. Formerly reserved for applicants under the age of 40 (aka Forty Under 40), the program was expanded in 2025 to include candidates of all ages. Those honored this year were selected from over 100 nominations by an expert panel of four judges and Pro Builder's Head of Content, Rich Binsacca.“Recognizing the most accomplished, promising, and interesting young leaders and housing industry legends from a pool of 105 nominations was a challenge we took very seriously,” Pro Builder noted. “So, we asked three past Pro Builder Forty Under 40 awardees and an industry legend to help select the Class of 2025.”“I’m honored to be part of the 2025 Young Guns & Legends Class. My focus has always been on elevating the work and setting a higher bar for what digital marketing should deliver. This recognition is a step in that journey, and I’m motivated to continue leading with intention and driving meaningful progress in the industry,” said Eric Lupardi, Chief Digital and Operations Officer at Rhoads Creative.“I can’t overstate how incredible it’s been to watch Eric grow from a skilled SEO specialist into a true leader in home builder digital marketing. This recognition is more than deserved, and I am so happy for him,” said Jason Rhoads, CEO and Owner of Rhoads Creative.Lupardi joined Rhoads Creative in 2020, bringing over a decade of digital marketing experience to the agency, which serves a growing roster of top builders nationwide. As chief digital and operations officer, he oversees the agency’s daily operations and leads marketing strategies that help homebuilders attract, engage and convert more qualified buyers. His deep expertise in SEO, paid media, UX and content optimization drives measurable growth and performance across campaigns. Focused on innovation and efficiency, Lupardi regularly pilots and implements emerging digital technologies to keep Rhoads clients ahead in an increasingly competitive market.A forward-thinking strategist, Lupardi excels at recognizing where digital marketing is heading and adapting ahead of the curve. His ability to pair data-driven decision-making with emerging technology has positioned both Rhoads and its clients to outperform competitors and stay ahead of rapid shifts in buyer behavior.For more information, visit probuilder.com.###About Rhoads CreativeFounded in 1993, Rhoads Creative is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and online advertising for home builders who want to eliminate the guesswork to attract more buyers and sell homes faster.With over 120 national and regional awards and client partnerships that span more than a decade, Rhoads Creative is trusted by top builders nationwide to deliver results that provide the strongest possible return for their budget. Their team of SEO, PPC, and digital strategy experts brings 35 years of homebuilder marketing expertise and the insight to stay ahead of shifting buyer behaviors and market trends.About Pro BuilderPro Builder is the nation's leading source of news, trends, and best business practices for the U.S. housing industry, and is the official media partner of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Published independently by EndeavorB2B, Pro Builder provides award-winning content across print, online, e-newsletters, social media, and in-person channels for home builders, developers, design professionals, and other housing industry stakeholders. Learn more at probuilder.com.

