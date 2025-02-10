Update: Elma Rest Area in Grays Harbor County reopens to travelers

ELMA – Travelers who use the Elma Rest Area along eastbound State Route 8 in Grays Harbor County will soon need to make other plans.

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the rest area around the clock until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

The planned closure will allow crews to finish upgrades to the facility’s water system.

The work includes installation of new, larger water pipes. New well pumps and an automated water management system were installed in November 2024.

When complete, the work will reduce long-term maintenance costs and extend the service life of the system.

The Elma Rest Area opened in 1967. Amenities include water fountains, restrooms, picnic areas, vending machines, a visitor information center, short term parking and a recreational vehicle wastewater disposal area.

Alternate facilities

The next available rest area, located 31 miles east at Scatter Creek along northbound Interstate 5 in Thurston County, is also scheduled to close for water upgrades Feb. 10-28.

The next nearest rest area with restrooms, short term parking and picnic areas is located 35 miles east near Maytown along southbound I-5 in Thurston County.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Grays Harbor County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.