Don’t let Thanksgiving travel gobble you up

OYLMPIA – The road to Grandma’s house is about to get a lot busier. That is why the Washington State Department of Transportation recommends planning ahead for heavy traffic, delays and potential winter weather this Thanksgiving – wherever pumpkin pies and stuffing may lead you.

Millions of people are expected to travel Washington’s highways, waterways, trains and shared use paths over the holiday weekend. WSDOT anticipates delays on major routes, such as Interstate 90, US 2 and I-5, as well as long ferry lines. Consult the agency’s holiday travel charts before heading out. The charts help determine the best times to travel, including times to avoid if possible.

Most construction will be paused over the four-day weekend to help reduce congestion. WSDOT recommends people travel early or late and give themselves plenty of extra time. Crashes or emergency road repairs also can add to travel times.

WSDOT offers a variety of resources to help plan Thanksgiving travel this autumn, including real-time traffic updates, ferry schedules and route-specific tips.

Cross-mountain travel

Weather conditions over mountain passes can change rapidly. It’s important for travelers to plan ahead and follow posted chain requirements. Most pass closures are because of drivers traveling too fast or without proper traction tires or chains. Practice installing chains before heading out the door to avoid learning on the side of the highway during a winter storm.

No construction is planned on I-90 Thursday and Friday, Nov. 27-28. However, the increased holiday travel means people should expect delays, especially eastbound on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 26-27, and westbound on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 28-29, ( see the I-90 travel charts for more detail ). Receive text message alerts about closures and delays on I-90 between North Bend and Vantage by texting “Start” to 85107. To unsubscribe text “Stop.” The holiday weekend is also the start to festive lighting events in Leavenworth. People traveling US 2 Stevens Pass should expect increased congestion through Wenatchee and go early or late to avoid delays.

Seasonal pass closures

State Routes 410 and 123, including Chinook and Cayuse passes within Mount Rainier National Park, are closed for the season as of Oct. 24, due to avalanche risk, lack of emergency services and limited snow storage. Early, heavy snow has promoted an earlier-than-usual closure this year.

As of Monday, Nov. 17, the SR 20/North Cascades Highway is open between Ross Dam trailhead (milepost 134) and Silver Star gate (milepost 171).

Tolls

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect Thursday, Nov. 27, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The SR 167 and I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on Thanksgiving. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page.

Ferry travel

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound (or onto an island) Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 26-27, then eastbound (or off an island), Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 29-30. It’s expected to be busy in both directions on Friday, Nov. 28 . Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on sailing schedules, vehicle reservations, ferry alerts and terminal conditions.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays: