JR Restaurant Group Continues Proud Support of the Dixie National Rodeo’s 60th Anniversary

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JR Restaurant Group is proud to continue its longstanding support of the Dixie National Rodeo as it celebrates “60 Years in the Saddle.” To kick off this year’s milestone event, JR-Outback was honored to treat the rodeo’s sponsors and partners to a special lunch, expressing gratitude for their dedication to making the Dixie National Rodeo a premier event in the South.The Dixie National Rodeo will take place from February 7–15 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, featuring top rodeo athletes, exciting competitions, and a variety of family-friendly events, including the Dixie National Quarter Horse Show and the Mississippi AG & Outdoor Expo.In addition to the rodeo action, attendees can enjoy nightly entertainment, with tickets available for purchase now:February 7 – Sam BarberFebruary 8 – George BirgeFebruary 9 – Lorrie MorganFebruary 10 – Clay WalkerFebruary 13 – Zach TopFebruary 14 – Ella LangleyFebruary 15 – Gretchen Wilson"At JR Restaurant Group, we are committed to supporting events that bring communities together, and the Dixie National Rodeo is a true Mississippi tradition,” said Steve Grantham, President, JR Restaurant Group. “We’re honored to be a part of this milestone year and to help celebrate the rodeo’s rich history.”For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.dixienational.org/ About JR Restaurant GroupJR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D'Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee. Committed to giving back, JR Restaurant Group proudly served 11,500 meals in 2024, hosted 47+ community events, contributed $104,275 in food donations to local organizations, donated $125,205 to meaningful causes, and provided $90,970 in sponsorships to support community initiatives. Whether through a shared meal or a helping hand, JR Restaurant Group remains dedicated to making a lasting impact where we live and work.

