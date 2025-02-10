Blueprint Music Goes Live: A New Era for Artists and Fans

Disrupting the industry with fair pay, direct fan engagement, and blockchain-powered ownership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over. Blueprint Music is officially live, ushering in a revolution for the music industry. Designed to give artists and fans direct control over music creation, revenue, and experiences, Blueprint challenges the exploitative status quo and puts power back where it belongs—with the artists and their fans.Unlike traditional streaming services and record labels, Blueprint ensures artists receive 50% of all revenue generated from their music—a stark contrast to current industry payouts that leave musicians with mere fractions of a cent per stream. Fans, meanwhile, gain unprecedented access, from exclusive content and early music releases to VIP experiences and voting rights on upcoming projects, all powered by Blueprint Tokens.“Musicians deserve better than the outdated industry model,” said Phil Ryan, Co-Founder of Blueprint Music. “Blueprint isn't just another platform—it’s a movement. We’re here to ensure artists are fairly compensated while giving fans a deeper, more meaningful way to connect with the music they love.”Blueprint Music is live, and fans and musicians can claim early access now early adopters are already signing up, and many are using this time to join now ahead of any exclusivity. Artists and fans who sign up now can claim exclusive perks, VIP access, and the chance to help shape the platform before the full-scale launch in June 2025. For artists who sign up now, they will secure their spot and start earning 50% of all revenue from their music. For fans who sign up now, they will gain voting rights, early access to unreleased music, and behind-the-scenes content from top artists.Blueprint Music is what the music industry needs, and it is already attracting major artists and thousands of fans who are tired of an industry that underpays creators and limits fan interaction. The platform’s blockchain-powered ecosystem ensures:- Fair artist payouts – 50% revenue share, no middlemen.- Direct fan engagement – Exclusive content, VIP access, and artist-fan voting.- True ownership – Secure transactions, transparent rights, and artist-first policies."Blueprint Music is a platform that finally puts the power back where it belongs—with artists and fans. As an artist myself, I know this is the change the music industry has needed," said Simon Webbe, Co-founder of Blueprint Music.Since its pre-launch announcement, Blueprint Music has seen a surge in signups from both artists and fans eager to take control of their music experience. The platform is already in talks with top-tier global artists preparing to launch exclusive content and interactive fan experiences.“The music industry is overdue for disruption,” said Oliver Moorhouse, Co-Founder of Blueprint Music. “Blueprint is built to empower artists and give fans a seat at the table. This is the future of music, and it’s happening now.”About Blueprint MusicBlueprint Music is revolutionizing how artists and fans interact by breaking down industry barriers and fostering direct engagement. Through its innovative platform, Blueprint Music empowers artists with multiple revenue streams—including merchandise, live events, and exclusive content—while giving fans unprecedented access and influence over their favorite musicians’ careers.At the heart of Blueprint Music is its blockchain-powered ecosystem, which offers secure transactions, transparent ownership, and a new model for fan participation. The Blueprint Token system ensures stability and rewards users with perks like early access to content, VIP events, and the ability to vote on key artistic decisions.With a global vision for expansion, Blueprint Music is scaling its platform to include NFT marketplaces, enhanced digital wallets, and major music festivals, creating an ecosystem that reshapes how music is experienced and monetized worldwide.For more information, visit https://blueprintmusic.ai/

