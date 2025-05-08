Dr. Bill Releford Honored by Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Healthcare advocate receives Cultivator of the Year Award from San Fernando Valley Chapter

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Fernando Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is proud to announce that Dr. Bill Releford, a nationally recognized physician and community wellness pioneer, entrepreneur, and health equity advocate, will be honored with the Cultivator of the Year Award during the organization’s inaugural Dinner En Yacht gala on Saturday, May 10, 2025.The celebration will take place aboard the FantaSea One mega-yacht in Marina del Rey, California, and will gather influential leaders and supporters from across the Far West Region for an evening dedicated to community uplift, philanthropy, and visionary leadership.Honoring a Trailblazer in Holistic HealthThe Cultivator of the Year Award honors individuals who have made profound contributions to cultivating opportunity, equity, and wellness within their communities. Dr. Releford is being recognized for his tireless work in advancing holistic health solutions and expanding access to preventive care in underserved populations.As the founder of Bloom Ranch and creator of the Real FARMacy initiative, Dr. Releford has fused medical expertise with sustainable wellness practices to combat chronic disease and food insecurity through education, farming, and innovation. His approach bridges science with community-based action, empowering individuals to take control of their health and futures.A Celebration of ImpactThe Dinner En Yacht gala, organized under the leadership of fundraising co-chairs Shanique Bonelli-Moore and Kara C. Sax, marks a new flagship event for the San Fernando Valley Chapter. With over $135,000 raised to date, proceeds from the event will benefit six nonprofit organizations focused on youth development and family empowerment.The evening will feature appearances by senior leadership from Jack and Jill of America, Inc., including:- Tasha Penny, National Program Director (Los Angeles Chapter)- JoAnne Curry, Far West Regional Director (Phoenix Chapter)- Monique Arrington, Regional Treasurer (Inglewood Chapter)- Nicole Ballard, Foundation Member-at-Large (Long Beach Chapter)Regional dignitaries and chapter presidents, including Kathryn Cunningham of the San Fernando Valley Chapter and Robyn Byrd of the Pasadena Chapter, will also be in attendance.About Dr. Bill Releford:A nationally respected physician and community advocate, Dr. Bill Releford has devoted his career to reducing health disparities and promoting sustainable wellness. Through his clinical work and his Real FARMacy platform, he continues to inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders, and health champions. For more information, visit: https://bloomranchofacton.com/ About Jack and Jill of America, Inc.:Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is a national organization of mothers committed to nurturing future African American leaders through service, civic engagement, and philanthropic giving. With over 250 chapters nationwide, its mission is rooted in strengthening families and building strong communities.Learn about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. by visiting https://www.jackandjillinc.org/ and @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.About the San Fernando Valley Chapter:Since its founding in 1978, the San Fernando Valley Chapter has stood as a beacon of excellence, sisterhood, and community service. As a two-time Five-Star chapter, SFVJJ is known for its dynamic programming and deep commitment to philanthropy. Through events like Dinner En Yacht, the chapter continues to elevate its impact across the region.

