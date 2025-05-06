New Book Honors the Spiritual Legacy of Sister Gita and a Mother’s Love Beyond the Ordinary

A Daughter’s Powerful Tribute to Grief, Purpose, and the Eternal Bond Between Mothers and Children

CENTREVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Mother’s Day, a profound new memoir invites readers to experience the sacred bond between a mother and daughter—one that endures beyond time, loss, and grief. The Sister Gita Effect: Living in Love with the Divine (InScribe Press, ISBN-13: 9798280984752), by renowned spiritual teacher Sister Jenna, co-written with author Gina Mazza, is more than a personal reflection—it is a transformative story of spiritual resilience and enduring love.Through deeply personal narrative and spiritual insight, Sister Jenna pays tribute to her late mother, Sister Gita—an orphaned girl who rose to become a beloved spiritual matriarch who inspired thousands. This memoir traces their shared journey through trauma, loss, healing, and awakening, revealing how even the most profound grief can be transmuted into a divine calling. With sensitivity and depth, the book reveals the strength of maternal bonds, the power of forgiveness, and the capacity of love to transcend generations.At a time when mental health, intergenerational healing, and spiritual well-being are more relevant than ever, The Sister Gita Effect offers a timely narrative that speaks to the heart of modern readers. It bridges the sacred and the human, inviting us to consider motherhood not as a role but as a spiritual path. It is both an homage to a remarkable woman and a guide for all who seek meaning beyond loss, purpose in their pain, and a reconnection with the eternal.The Sister Gita Effect: Living in Love with the Divine is available now through Amazon and booksellers worldwide.Purchase Link:About the Meditation MuseumThe Meditation Museum, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., offers a unique setting where individuals can explore the soul’s journey and deepen their understanding of spiritual principles. The museum provides exhibits, classes, workshops, and community dialogues that focus on meditation, personal growth, and inner peace. It was founded by Sister Jenna, a spiritual leader, author, and host of the America Meditating Radio Show, whose work bridges contemplative wisdom with practical living in today's complex world. The Meditation Museum is affiliated with the Brahma Kumaris, a worldwide spiritual organization dedicated to personal transformation and global harmony through the practice of Raja Yoga meditation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.