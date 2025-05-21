BlueprintMusic.ai Releases First-Ever Global Music Industry Outlook

New model grants average investors direct, transparent access to AI infrastructure investment opportunities

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the $30B+ global music industry hits a turning point, BlueprintMusic.ai today released its first Global Music Industry Outlook, a quarterly deep-dive into emerging trends, economic shifts, and the impact of AI on music creation, distribution, and monetization. This landmark report arrives amid slowing growth in mature markets, rising fan frustration, and a tidal wave of AI-driven disruption.Key Stat: Only 20,500 artists earned more than $50K on Spotify in 2024 out of millions on the platform.The report pulls from IFPI, MIDiA, Music Business Worldwide, and exclusive Blueprint platform data to analyze the state of the artist economy, the AI music boom, and tectonic shifts in global music consumption, with Blueprint offering a uniquely holistic lens: creator, technologist, and disruptor.Highlights from the Q1- 2025 Report:- Streaming Slows in the West, Surges in the Global South: North America saw just +2.1% growth vs. +22.5% in Latin America and +22.6% in Sub-Saharan Africa.- Per-Stream Payouts Still Broken: Spotify pays ~$0.003/stream, YouTube less. Artists need millions of streams to survive, but many don’t even make hundreds.- AI Is Reshaping Music: Tools like Boomy and Udio enable auto-generated songs, but Blueprint leads with end-to-end creation, licensing, and monetization.- Bundling is the New Norm: Over 80% of streaming users now opt for bundled services like Apple One and Amazon Prime, redefining platform loyalty.“This report isn’t just data; it’s a wake-up call. For years, the music industry has scaled platforms but ignored the people who make the music. AI isn’t the threat; it is the broken economics. Artists don’t need more empty promises; they need real infrastructure to create, distribute, and get paid on their terms. That’s why we built Blueprint, to fix the foundation, not just add another tool,” said Phil Ryan, Co-Founder of BlueprintMusic.ai.BlueprintMusic.ai is pioneering the dual-creator economy, a platform where real artists monetize superfans through subscriptions and campaigns while fans can create, launch, and monetize fully branded AI artists. It’s a viral growth loop that turns creators and consumers into collaborators.Why This Report Matters:As generative AI collides with artist activism, global labels face mounting pressure to rethink outdated business models. Blueprint’s Q1 2025 Outlook forecasts a "mass re-splicing of value," with decentralization, fan-owned music, and UGC monetization at the forefront.“We didn’t create this report to predict the future; we made it to map the present. Right now, there’s a massive disconnect between how music is made, monetized, and valued. Blueprint’s mission is to reconnect those dots. Whether you’re an artist, investor, or fan, this report gives you the clarity to act in a rapidly shifting industry,” said Oliver Moorhouse, CMO & Co-Founder of BlueprintMusic.ai.About Blueprint Music:Blueprint Music is a revolutionary music platform designed to empower artists and fans by eliminating traditional barriers. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blueprint ensures secure transactions, transparent ownership, and a direct connection between musicians and their audience. The platform's mission is to create a more sustainable, transparent and equitable music ecosystem where artists can thrive financially and creatively. With Blueprint Music, both artists and fans are at the forefront of a new era in music, shaping the future of the industry together.To join this music revolution, visit https://blueprintmusic.ai/ for more information.Investor Relations can contact Phil Ryan, Cofounder, at phil@qelt.io

