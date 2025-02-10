Secretary of State Wes Allen Brings Voter Integrity Message to Washington DC

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, traveled to Washington DC last week to participate in a multistate roundtable discussion on election policy, discuss important policy initiatives with Alabama Senators Britt and Tuberville, and attend the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Conference.

Congressman Brian Steil (R-WI), Chairman of the United States House of Representatives Committee on House Administration, hosted a roundtable of Chief Elections Officials from across the country to discuss election policy and voter file maintenance. Allen was one of the only 13 of the country’s 50 Secretaries of State to present his state’s efforts to enhance voter file maintenance and election integrity efforts.

“Regular and efficient voter file maintenance is the foundation of election integrity,” Allen explained. “It was an honor to share Alabama’s internally designed and implemented voter file maintenance system with other Secretaries of State. My team and I are proud of the Alabama Voter Integrity Database (AVID) and the results it has produced for Alabama voters.”

Secretary Allen met with Alabama Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville.

“I was excited to share the strides towards fortifying election integrity that Alabama has made over the last two years with Senators Britt and Tuberville,” Allen said. “We also had the chance to discuss important federal policy issues that impact Alabamians, such as the need to repeal the beneficial ownership reporting requirement of the Corporate Transparency Act and reforming the National Voter Registration Act.”

At the NASS Conference, Secretary Allen attended sessions focused on election administration, business services, cybersecurity, among other sessions.

“It is always great to gather with other Secretaries of State to discuss the issues challenging each of our individual states, while learning from each other on what produces positive results for the People of our respective states.” Allen said. “Sharing ideas and working together towards a better America is a worthwhile cause, and one that I am proud to have participated in.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

