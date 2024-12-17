Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen Convenes Meeting of 9 Electors to Cast Votes for Donald Trump

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, convened the Meeting of the Electors for the 2024 General Election, where nine Electors cast their votes for Donald Trump for President and JD Vance for Vice President.

“It is a privilege to be tasked with convening the Meeting of the Electors under state and federal law. I am thankful for a successful meeting and to be able to officially say that all nine of Alabama’s electoral votes have been cast for President-Elect Trump and Vice-President Elect Vance,” Allen said. “Today, the results of November 5, 2024’s fair, secure, and transparent election have been officially commemorated by the nine electoral votes cast by Alabama’s Electors.”

The 2024 Meeting of the Electors was held on December 17, 2024, in the historic chamber of the Alabama House of Representatives located on the second floor of the State Capitol Building in Montgomery.

Governor Kay Ivey gave welcoming remarks. Dr. Ross Lankford, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in Troy, AL gave the invocation. Mr. Roy Drinkard of Cullman led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Secretary Allen extends a special message of gratitude to the Electors for their service to the State of Alabama and to the United States of America on this historic occasion.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

