Secretary of State Wes Allen to Host 2024 Meeting of the Electors to Cast Votes for Donald Trump

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, will host the 2024 Meeting of the Electors to cast their votes for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance on December 17, 2024.

Under state and federal law, the electors for President and Vice President of each State meet and give their votes on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December next following their appointment.

The 2024 Meeting of the Electors will convene at 12:00 noon on December 17, 2024 in the historic chamber of the Alabama House of Representatives located on the second floor of the State Capitol Building in Montgomery. Governor Kay Ivey will give remarks before the start of the ceremony.

The meeting details have been posted on Open Alabama Meetings at this link: https://www.openmeetings.alabama.gov/generalpublic/display_notice_details.aspx?agencyname=Office%20of%20the%20Secretary%20of%20State&submissiondatetime=11/7/2024%204:25:33%20PM.

Secretary Allen thanks the Electors for their service to the State of Alabama and to the nation in this historic final step in the 2024 election cycle.

