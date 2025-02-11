LOBO Systems wins Reader’s Choice Product of the Year for transforming workplace safety & efficiency

LOBO has allowed us to move this equipment into so many different areas and configurations that has been exceptional. Working from a ladder or piece of scaffolding just wouldn’t have worked.” — Boyd Wells, Health and Safety Department at American Car Company.

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems , the pioneer behind the LOBO Advanced Platform System, has been awarded the prestigious Reader’s Choice Product of the Year 2024 by Material Handling 247. Recognised for its groundbreaking approach to access platforms, LOBO is setting new standards in workplace safety, efficiency, and cost reduction.Revolutionising maintenance with smarter, safer accessWith industries under increasing pressure to enhance safety and reduce downtime, LOBO Systems delivers an innovative solution. Unlike traditional scaffolding, which requires specialised skills and time-consuming setups, LOBO’s tool-free assembly allows maintenance teams to build a secure, modular, and adjustable platform within minutes.Its innovative clamp-based design and versatile framework eliminate the need for multiple scaffolding systems, seamlessly adapting to various shapes, sizes, and heights. The result? Faster maintenance, reduced labour costs, and improved operational efficiency—without compromising safety.Why industry leaders trust LOBO:Companies across manufacturing, logistics, and automation are already seeing real-world benefits from LOBO’s award-winning system.A testament to innovation & industry impactOn receiving the award, Robert Bokros, Director at LOBO Systems, stated:“Winning the Reader’s Choice Product of the Year Award is a milestone for LOBO and the industries we serve. Businesses today need smarter, safer maintenance solutions, and this recognition proves that LOBO is making a real impact. We are committed to driving further innovation and helping organisations enhance efficiency while prioritising worker safety.”See LOBO in ActionDiscover why industry leaders trust the LOBO Advanced Platform System to optimise workplace safety and efficiency.Read our automation case study: https://lobosystems.com/marks-spencer-case-study/ Book a demo today: https://lobosystems.com/#bookdemo

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.