How Procurement Leaders Are Achieving Real Cost Savings with LOBO Systems

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many operations, traditional scaffolding brings recurring and often overlooked expenses. These include rental charges, construction and dismantling labor, and significant downtime that impacts productivity. For procurement professionals focused on cost efficiency, these hidden costs can quietly erode budgets and delay schedules. LOBO Systems provides a modular, scalable work platform that replaces the need for outsourced scaffolding. Fully certified and built to rigorous safety standards, LOBO enables your own in-house teams to assemble safe and adjustable access platforms anytime, without tools or contractors.Key Procurement Benefits• Eliminate Recurring Hire Costs: LOBO is a one-time capital investment. No more rental fees for every project. Cut Labor Expenses : In-house teams can assemble LOBO safely and quickly, reducing third-party labor costs by up to 30%.• Minimize Downtime: Rapid setup (50% faster assembly) means fewer delays and more operational uptime.• Increase Flexibility: LOBO adapts to awkward spaces and evolving site needs, from warehouses to manufacturing lines.• Improve Safety & Compliance: Fully conforms to international safety standards, including OSHA, BS EN, CSA, and AS/NZS.Real-World Procurement Impact• Amazon: Saved one site over $100,000 per year by bringing access in-house with LOBO.• Miller Brewing: Reduced annual scaffolding spend from £98,000 to £16,000, saving £82,000 per year.• London Underground:• Traditional scaffold labour: £3,840 per night × 2 nights = £7,680• Additional scaffold hire: £975• Total per task: £8,655• With LOBO (training + system): £6,500 one-off, fully managed in-house going forward.The Procurement PerspectiveLOBO empowers procurement teams to:• Own the solution: no hidden rental fees• Empower in-house staff with fast, safe training and self-sufficiency• Control access costs and compliance: reduce third-party reliance and boost uptimeThe Results• 30% total cost reduction• 50% faster setup• 24/7 availability• Reduced outsourcing & increased safetyTrusted by industry leadersAmazon, General Motors, Boeing, British Airways, The Walt Disney Company and more trust LOBO to cut costs and improve operational efficiency.For procurement professionals seeking long-term savings and improved efficiency, LOBO Systems offers a transformative solution. By replacing costly and inflexible scaffolding hire with a durable, in-house alternative, LOBO helps you take control of access needs, reduce downtime, and stay compliant. With proven results across sectors and globally recognized clients, LOBO is not just an investment; it’s a strategic procurement decision.Ready to see the savings for yourself?Visit https://lobosystems.com/#bookdemo to learn more and schedule a demo today.Smarter Access Starts Here!

