LOBO Systems Achieves 100% Score in ISO 9001:2015 Certification Renewal

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems , the designer and manufacturer of the innovative LOBO Advanced Platform System, is proud to announce that it has successfully renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification, achieving a perfect score of 100% once again.The certification, issued by the British Assessment Bureau, underscores LOBO’s continued commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality management across its operations. This achievement demonstrates the company’s ongoing focus on excellence in the design, manufacture, and distribution of safe and versatile working-at-height solutions used by global leaders across multiple industries.ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most recognised quality management standard, designed to help organisations consistently meet customer expectations while enhancing satisfaction through effective systems, processes, and innovation. By maintaining compliance at the highest level, LOBO continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner for safe working-at-height access solutions.This renewal builds upon LOBO Systems’ original ISO 9001:2015 certification first awarded in 2017, reaffirming the company’s long-term dedication to quality assurance, customer focus, and industry leadership.For more information about LOBO Systems and its award-winning Advanced Platform System, please visit www.lobosystems.com or contact sales@lobosystems.com.Online demonstrations of the LOBO System can also be booked via the company’s website.About LOBO SystemsLOBO Systems specialises in the design and supply of the LOBO Advanced Platform System, a unique modular work platform that offers a safer, stronger, and more versatile alternative to traditional scaffolding and aluminium tower systems. Used globally across industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, logistics, and aerospace, LOBO empowers companies to reduce downtime, save costs, and improve workplace safety.About ISO 9001:2015ISO 9001:2015 is the internationally recognised standard for quality management systems (QMS), helping organisations deliver consistent quality, meet statutory and regulatory requirements, and enhance customer satisfaction through continuous improvement.

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

