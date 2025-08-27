LOBO Systems Offers Modular Scaffolding Solutions for OSHA-Compliant Work at Height

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In industrial operations, facilities maintenance, and safety-sensitive sectors, worker safety when working at height is a legal and operational requirement. Traditional scaffolding has long been the standard solution, but alternative approaches are emerging. LOBO Systems provides a modular access platform designed to meet OSHA standards, offering an option that is adaptable, compliant, and suitable for a range of U.S. workplaces.Compliance with OSHA StandardsThe Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires fall protection at elevations of six feet or more. Regulations include requirements for guardrails, personal fall arrest systems, safety nets, secure access points, inspections, and structurally sound platforms. Scaffolding regulations add further requirements for load capacity, platform integrity, and access ladders.LOBO Systems are engineered to meet these standards, providing a modular alternative in environments where OSHA compliance is required.Key Features:OSHA Compliance: LOBO platforms are designed in accordance with OSHA’s Fall Protection and Scaffolding Standards, including guardrails, toe boards, and secure locking mechanisms. Platforms undergo independent load certification and are used in multiple regulated industries.Adaptable Design: The modular system can be assembled and reconfigured to fit various workspaces, including tight or obstructed areas, supporting industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, food production, and data centres.Safety and Stability: Adjustable legs, locking clamps, and optional wheels with brakes help maintain stability on uneven surfaces. Platforms are designed to reduce trip hazards and support fall prevention measures.Assembly and Use: Tool-free assembly allows teams to set up and dismantle platforms efficiently, reducing time spent at height and limiting operational disruption.Scalability: The system can be scaled to different operational needs, potentially reducing reliance on third-party scaffolding services for organizations with frequent access requirements.Applications Across IndustriesLOBO Systems are in use across a variety of U.S. facilities:- Manufacturing & Warehousing: For lighting, racking, and machine access.- Aerospace: Configurable platforms provide access to aircraft interiors and maintenance areas.- Food & Beverage: Corrosion-resistant materials support hygiene and cleanroom requirements.- Utilities & Data Centres: Compact builds allow safe access in dense, elevated environments.About LOBO Systems:LOBO Systems offers a modular platform solution designed to meet OSHA safety requirements for working at height. The system provides a flexible approach for organizations managing maintenance, inspections, and other elevated tasks.

