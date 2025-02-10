SPA Awarded Four Unrestricted Domains on OASIS+ Contract Vehicle
Prime Contractor Status Included in Awards
We will uphold SPA’s reputation for exceptional quality in all new work gained.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, has been awarded four unrestricted domains as a prime contractor on OASIS+, a government-wide, multiple-award, IDIQ acquisition program. The unrestricted domains awarded to SPA are Management & Advisory Services, Tech & Engineering, Research & Development Services, and Intelligence Services.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We look forward to pursuing new opportunities in strategic markets through these significant domain awards, expanding our ability to serve clients as a prime contractor with innovative approaches and strategies, differentiated capabilities, and data-driven analysis. We will uphold SPA’s reputation for exceptional quality in all new work gained.”
OASIS+ combines the scope of legacy OASIS contracts under one program along with new areas of previously undefined services. OASIS+ contracts may be used by all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense. The contract base period is 5 years with one option period of 5 years that may extend the cumulative contract ordering period to 10 years.
About SPA
SPA is a premier, independent global advisory and technical services firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,200 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
