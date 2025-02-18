Allegra Huston and James Navé Seek Facilitators for "Creative Writing the Imaginative Storm Way" Workshops

Allegra Huston and James Nave

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegra Huston and James Navé, acclaimed writers and educators, seek passionate facilitators to bring their transformative Creative Writing the Imaginative Storm Way workshops to libraries, churches, and community centers nationwide.

The Write What You Don’t Know method, developed through their Imaginative Storm writing program, empowers participants to discover their creative voice. No prior writing experience is required. The workshops are designed to be engaging, accessible, and adaptable for all types of learners.

A Call for Community Leaders and Creative Writers

Huston and Navé are looking for individuals who are eager to inspire others through the power of creative writing. Facilitators do not need a formal degree, just a passion for writing and a commitment to fostering creativity in their local community.

"Small towns have lost so much creative energy to big-city migration in recent years, leaving communities struggling to revive their art scenes. But, creativity isn’t limited to urban centers; it thrives wherever people can explore their voices. A 'Creative Writing the Imaginative Storm Way' workshop can reignite that spark, bringing storytelling and self-expression back into the heart of these communities," says Huston.

How to Get Involved

Aspiring facilitators can take the following steps:

1. Attend a Free Online Session – Join a live Writing Prompt of the Week session on Zoom to experience the method firsthand.

2. Access the Facilitator’s Guide – Download the step-by-step guide, which includes session outlines for single or multi-week workshops.

3. Host a Workshop in Your Community – Venues include libraries, bookstores, coffee shops, churches, and senior centers.

Certified facilitators will be part of an expanding network of creatives helping to bring writing opportunities to underserved communities.

Why It Matters

"Sparking creativity is something everyone can benefit from,” says Huston. “We’ve seen remarkable transformations in just one Imaginative Storm session, people surprising themselves with their own words.”

“Writing isn’t about what you already know; it’s about discovery,” adds Navé. “That’s why we encourage facilitators to step forward and bring this experience to their communities.”

About Allegra Huston

Allegra Huston is a writer, editor, and creativity coach known for her memoir "Love Child," the novel "Say My Name," and the award-winning short film "Good Luck, Mr. Gorski." She is the co-founder of the Imaginative Storm writing method (with James Navé) and the co-author of the book and online course Write What You Don’t Know. As a professional writer and publisher in the UK and the US, Huston worked with three Booker Prize winners, two Nobel Prize winners, and Jane Goodall. She also teaches an annual memoir workshop in Nova Scotia and has taught at the University of Oklahoma, the National University of Ireland, Galway, and the Taos Writers Conference.

About James Navé

James Navé is a poet, storyteller, and educator with over three decades of experience helping writers and artists unlock their creative potential. He co-founded Imaginative Storm and is the co-creator of Write What You Don’t Know, a transformative writing method that encourages exploration through storytelling.

A seasoned performer and spoken-word artist, Navé has toured internationally, bringing poetry to diverse audiences from Mauretania to the Philippines. He pioneered the Poetry Slam movement and co-founded Poetry Alive!, which reached over 3 million schoolchildren.

Navé has taught workshops at institutions such as the Open Center (New York), the North Carolina Outward Bound School, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Alabama. He holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and has also been a featured instructor at LEAF Global Arts.

Join the Movement

Those interested in becoming facilitators can sign up for a free introductory session at https://www.imaginativestorm.com/teach-workshops

