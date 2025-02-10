American Marketing Association Releases New Skills Research

Marketing in the Age of Disruption: The Skills Marketers Need in 2025 and Beyond

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) released new research highlighting skills marketers need to succeed in a changing job market. The report–Marketing in the Age of Disruption: The Skills Marketers Need in 2025 and Beyond—identifies the key capabilities marketers must develop for an evolving industry.AMA conducted the research to better understand the trends and skills necessary to evolve with the marketing industry. It expanded to include topics and technologies marketers need to stay ahead, including Generative Artificial Intelligence and data privacy. This research aims to identify key abilities to support marketers in their roles beyond, and points to the power of a well-rounded marketer as the industry expands.“As marketers, we need to continually challenge ourselves, to find growth outside of our comfort zones. AMA’s research shows us that the marketer of tomorrow needs to be well-rounded in their skill set. They also need to be prepared—we know brands are looking for marketing leaders with a diverse portfolio of skills and that includes new technologies like gen AI. We embarked on this research to ensure our community of marketers is not just prepared for the future but are helping to shape it,” said AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. “The AMA is thrilled to not only share this research, but to be able to support those looking to sharpen their marketing skills.”“We are always looking for ways to create and develop our community. This research allows for exploration into new technologies and a way to further support for AMA members and marketers around the world,” shares VP, Professional Development at AMA, Molly Soat.Highlights:• In this age of automation, marketers who want to stay competitive should not lose sight of the importance of “human” skills—especially communication, innovation and adaptability.• When it comes to job-specific skills, the largest current competency gaps are in digital marketing, data and analytics, proving ROI and data privacy and compliance. These are areas where marketers are not fully equipped to meet the demands of their roles today.• Marketers report a high level of uncertainty about how skills related to technology and channels will change over the coming years. This volatility is most apparent in AI, data privacy, search and social media.• Gen AI is the top rated future skill, with 43% of survey respondents predicting it will become more important in five years.• Data privacy is quickly rising in importance as a skill for marketers, driven by a wave of comprehensive state-based regulations and mounting consumer pressure.The full report can be found on the AMA website. For more information about AMA’s learning, PCM, and this report, send an email to Amy Gwiazdowski.###About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA ( https://www.ama.org/ ) is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing/ ), Journal of Marketing Research ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing-research/ ), Journal of Public Policy and Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-public-policy-marketing/ ), Journal of International Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-international-marketing/ ) and Journal of Interactive Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-interactive-marketing/ ). Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCM® professional certification advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation , is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org ( https://www.ama.org/ ).

