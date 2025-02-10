Music Icon Chris Tomlin Takes a Seat at the The Last Supper Film as Executive Producer

The Last Supper

New Full-Length Trailer Available Now for the Highly Anticipated Exclusive Theatrical Release on March 14

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Peak Pictures and producer Michael Scott are thrilled to announce multi-award-winning artist Chris Tomlin as an Executive Producer on the upcoming film THE LAST SUPPER. This marks Tomlin’s first foray into theatrical filmmaking, bringing his unparalleled reputation and authenticity in contemporary Christian music to the big screen. Hailed by TIME Magazine as the “most often sung artist in the world,” Tomlin’s global impact includes an astounding 21 number-one radio singles, 30 top-ten hits (the most of any Christian artist), and over 7 billion streams. With a career spanning decades, he has spent more than 158 weeks at number one on radio, solidifying his place as a defining voice in Christian music.

In 2016, Tomlin joined an elite group of only four artists—alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull, and Garth Brooks—to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for surpassing 1 billion digital radio streams. He also holds the distinction of being the first Christian artist to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora, earning the platform’s prestigious BILLIONAIRE award.

Chris Tomlin's Personal Connection to The Last Supper

“I have always said that worship is more about seeing than singing and years ago, I was leading worship in Israel and that understanding was deeply reinforced. While standing in the place and seeing where Jesus gave His life, I was profoundly moved, reflecting on His final moments on Earth. That experience was a marking moment in my life,” shared Tomlin. “In watching THE LAST SUPPER film I have had that same spiritual encounter. My prayer is that this film will meet people where they are and make a deep and eternal impact on their lives.”

A Cinematic Celebration of Divine Love and Sacrifice

The anticipation surrounding THE LAST SUPPER has been electrifying. In just a few weeks, the film’s teaser trailer garnered over 35 million views, underscoring the immense global interest in this powerful story. The newly released full-length trailer offers an even deeper glimpse into this reverent and moving cinematic journey. THE LAST SUPPER is an awe-inspiring depiction of the ultimate act of divine love and sacrifice, told through the eyes of those who walked alongside Jesus Christ. This deeply intimate film unveils untold perspectives, shedding new light on the profound Biblical truths that shaped salvation history. More than a retelling, it is an invitation to experience redemption, grace, and the eternal promise of hope like never before.

A Star-Studded Cast Brings The Story to Life

Directed by Mauro Borrelli, THE LAST SUPPER features a stellar cast, including Jaime Ward as Jesus, James Faulkner as Caiaphas, and Robert Knepper (Prison Break) as Judas. The ensemble also includes Henry Garrett (Silo) as Nicodemus, James Oliver Wheatley (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) as Peter, Daniel Fathers (House of the Dragon) as Joseph of Arimathea, Nathalie Rapti Gomez (Love on the Rock) as Mary Magdalene, and Ben Dilloway (Masters of the Air) as Malchus. The film also stars Marie-Batoul Prenant (Testament: The Story of Moses), Billy Rayner (The Catcher Was a Spy), Harry Anton (The Last Kingdom), Fredrik Wagner (The Playlist), and more.

Watch the Full-Length Trailer Now! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jwAbai7k0s&t=42s

For more information about THE LAST SUPPER, visit: https://thelastsupper.movie/

ABOUT PINNACLE PEAK PICTURES:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by Michael Scott and David A. R. White. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including God’s Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe?, and the forthcoming God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust. The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit www.PinnaclePeakPictures.com

ABOUT CHRIS TOMLIN

Chris Tomlin’s music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. With 21 number-one radio singles, 30 top-ten hits, and over 7 billion career global streams, his impact on Christian music is unparalleled. He has sold over 12 million albums, won a GRAMMY, three Billboard Music Awards, and 30 Dove Awards—including his most recent Song of the Year win for “Holy Forever.” Tomlin is a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he joined an elite group of artists to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for surpassing 1 billion digital radio streams, and he made history as the first Christian artist to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora, earning the platform’s BILLIONAIRE award.

The Last Supper Trailer

