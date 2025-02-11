Ohio Department of Education Approves Footsteps2Brilliance as Evidence-Based Solution for Accelerating Literacy Success
Footsteps2Brilliance®, a leader in early childhood bilingual literacy software, has been officially approved by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.
The approval places Footsteps2Brilliance on the state's Approved List of Evidence-Based Reading Intervention Programs, empowering districts and schools across Ohio to integrate the platform into their literacy initiatives with confidence. This list provides educators with trusted, research-backed solutions to improve student reading outcomes and accelerate literacy development.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Ohio Department of Education," said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. "Our evidence-based, engaging, bilingual literacy solutions empower educators, inspire students, and strengthen school-to-home literacy connections. Research shows that students using Footsteps2Brilliance for just 45 minutes a week triple their literacy gains."
A Proven Solution for Literacy Success
Used in classrooms nationwide, Footsteps2Brilliance is designed to support Ohio’s Early Literacy Priorities by integrating explicit and systematic phonics, phonemic awareness, reading comprehension, and assessment-driven literacy strategies. The program’s inclusion on Ohio’s approved list gives educators a research-validated tool to close early literacy gaps, support struggling readers, and promote equitable access to high-quality literacy instruction.
With interactive eBooks, phonics-based games, and AI-powered literacy insights, Footsteps2Brilliance delivers a multisensory approach to literacy learning, making reading engaging and accessible for all students, including English learners and students with special needs. The platform’s data-driven instruction empowers educators to monitor progress in real time and personalize interventions to meet each student’s unique needs.
Aligning with Ohio’s Literacy Initiatives
As an approved vendor, Footsteps2Brilliance serves as a powerful resource in supporting Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee. Additionally, the Footsteps2Brilliance Model Innovation City license is uniquely designed to enhance Ohio’s Readiness for Kindergarten Programs by equipping families with essential literacy resources even before their children begin school.
Next Steps for Ohio Schools
Footsteps2Brilliance is featured on the Ohio Department of Education’s website, making it easy for school districts and superintendents to access program details and implementation resources. Schools and districts looking to integrate Footsteps2Brilliance into their literacy initiatives can visit Footsteps2Brilliance.com or reach out to support@footsteps2brilliance.com for more information.
About Footsteps2Brilliance®
Footsteps2Brilliance® is a leading provider of bilingual early literacy solutions, supporting children from birth through third grade. By aligning cutting-edge technology with community-driven strategies, the company partners with schools and cities to close achievement gaps and empower the next generation of learners.
Michael Fleischner
Footsteps2Brilliance
+1 609-477-8677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.