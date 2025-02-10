Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) Updates Fleet with Mark Andy Rotoflex Die Cutter

Members of Mark Andy and DLS Stand in Front of DLI Die Cutter New Mark Andy DLI Die Cutter

National label manufacturer expands their nationwide fleet with a new Mark Andy Rotoflex DLI 500 series rotary die cutter.

Updating our equipment [to this Servo Driven Die Cutter] not only drives more productivity but also helps enhance the safety for our press operators, which is one of our top priorities.” — Mike Kaufman, DLS' VP of Manufacturing

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a strategic move to modernize its equipment and technology, DLS has added a new Mark Andy Rotoflex DLI 500 series rotary die cutter to its nationwide fleet.Installed in DLS’ Itasca, IL headquarters, the new Rotoflex is part of the company’s ongoing focus on innovation. The Rotoflex DLI is a high-performing die cutting platform, designed with efficiency and accuracy in mind, offering high-speed precision, quality control and flexibility.“Updating our equipment like this not only drives more productivity but also helps enhance the safety for our press operators, which is one of our top priorities,” said Mike Kaufman, DLS’ VP of Manufacturing. “This servo driven die cutter requires less maintenance and reduces the overall noise level. These factors lead to improved machine safety and less downtime over our older gear driven assets.”The new rotary die cutter has added to DLS’ already significant production capabilities, including three other DLI machines spread across its Itasca, Dallas, and Atlanta plants. With five nationwide locations, DLS maintains a fleet of over 50 presses including flexographic, digital, HP Indigo and hybrid equipment, as well as RFID label converting equipment."Diversified Labeling Solutions’ continued investment in Rotoflex technology reflects their dedication to efficiency and precision in label converting," states Steve Heinze, Regional Vice President, OEM Sales, for Mark Andy. "The all-servo DLI system delivers the fastest master roll to finished roll process available, providing high-speed die-cutting to support their growing production needs. With this being their fourth DLI investment in just two years, it’s clear that DLS is committed to optimizing workflow and exceeding customer expectations. We appreciate the trust they’ve placed in Mark Andy and Rotoflex to help drive their success."By investing in servo-driven technology, DLS aims to reduce costs while increasing order production efficiency and safety. The enhanced die cutter also underscores the company’s dedication to embracing the latest advancements in printing technology while offering customers top-of-the-line products.About DLS:A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto “We only succeed when you do,” DLS’s dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote in 3 hours or less, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.