50 Asia-Pacific Leaders Gather in Awaji Island to Embark on the UNITAR Sea and Human Security Training Workshop

The training officially began with an opening ceremony on 10 February in Awaji Island, Hyogo, Japan. Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office, congratulated the participants for being selected from the approximately 160 learners who completed the regional workshops in Jakarta, Indonesia and Nadi, Fiji in 2024, in the previous phase of the programme.

"Through this programme, you are not only building important skills but also contributing to a collective effort for a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific," Ms. Mikami stated. She encouraged participants to seize this opportunity of this in-person workshop to learn from experts and foster a strong regional network with fellow leaders.

Mr. Makiya Nambu, Director and Managing Executive Officer from Pasona Group Inc., UNITAR’s partner since 2023 and a key collaborator in implementing the programme in Awaji Island, delivered opening remarks. "Awaji Island is surrounded by the sea, and is a treasure trove of nature's blessings with a food self-sufficiency rate exceeding 100%. We hope to further strengthen our partnership with UNITAR based on Awaji, as a place to come face-to-face with the Earth, learn about the SDGs, marine resource cycles, and sustainable agriculture," Mr. Nambu emphasized.