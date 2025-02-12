Omni One Game Library Expands to 55+ Titles, Including Arizona Sunshine and Into The Radius

Omni One Game Library Woman plays Arizona Sunshine 2 on Omni One omni One Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtuix, the developer of the Omni One full-body VR gaming system, is thrilled to announce the addition of Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, Into The Radius, and six other titles to the growing library of games coming to the Omni One store. With these new additions, Omni One continues to offer an unparalleled VR gaming and fitness experience, further cementing Omni One's position as a leader in active gaming.With over 1,000 systems shipped so far, Omni One delivers a truly immersive and active experience, allowing players to walk, run, crouch, kneel, jump, strafe, and even backpedal within virtual worlds. In addition to the highly anticipated Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, and Into The Radius, the lineup features innovative new games like Thief Simulator VR, Everslaught Invasion, TOTALLY BASKETBALL!, and Motion Soccer, ensuring there’s something for every type of gamer.“We’re excited to continue expanding the Omni One experience for our community with some incredible new titles, including the highly anticipated Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, and various sports games,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “The excitement around Omni One has been tremendous, and with these new additions, we’re giving our players an even larger variety of experiences to stay active and fit while playing video games.”“We are very excited to collaborate with Virtuix in bringing Arizona Sunshine Remake and Arizona Sunshine 2 to Omni One,” said Richard Stitselaar, CEO of Vertigo Games, developer and publisher of the Arizona Sunshine series. “The ability to physically move inside the world of Arizona Sunshine truly elevates the experience to another level.”Omni One is a complete system, featuring the Omni One treadmill, a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset, and a game store stocked with over 55 titles optimized for the platform. The system is also compatible with SteamVR, offering seamless PC VR integration for those who wish to expand their library.For more information about titles coming to Omni One, visit virtuix.com/games See the complete list of newly announced games below:● Arizona Sunshine 2● Arizona Sunshine Remake● Ascent Quest● Everslaught Invasion● Into the Radius● Motion Soccer● Thief Simulator VR● TOTALLY BASKETBALL!● Venture's Gauntlet VRAbout Virtuix:Virtuix Inc. is the developer of “Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $40 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit virtuix.com

