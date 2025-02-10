John Lennon Educational Tour Bus Comes Together with Full Compass Systems as Its Official Retailer

We are absolutely thrilled to announce Full Compass Systems as the official and exclusive retail partner of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus for 2025.” — Dave Chaimson, President, Full Compass Systems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Compass Systems becomes the official online retailer of the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and kicks off the Lennon Bus Store (fullcompass.com/lennonbus) with the products and solutions found on board the non-profit mobile recording studio dedicated to providing students with hands on production sessions and work force development experiences. Full Compass also provides unique services for educators and institutions aimed at providing maximum value for any budget size. “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Full Compass Systems as the official and exclusive retail partner of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus for 2025. As a company that has always been deeply committed to supporting musicians, music educators, and music technology enthusiasts, this partnership is a natural extension of our mission,” says Dave Chaimson, President, Full Compass Systems.Chaimson and Full Compass are also excited about the outreach the Bus can provide to colleges, universities and school districts as they develop their audio, video and media programs and resources and help to guide them through the process.Founded in 1998 by Yoko Ono Lennon and Brian Rothschild, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus ( www.lennonbus.org ) and the crew of onboard producers/engineers have been a powerful and positive force in education, providing students of all ages and backgrounds with opportunities to express their creativity through music and video production. Traveling across the U.S. and Canada, the Bus has impacted millions of students with a special focus on underserved communities. According to Yoko Ono Lennon, “This is precisely the kind of project that John (Lennon) would have loved.”Rothschild, who is also Executive Director for the Lennon Bus and its ventures, is looking forward to a fruitful relationship with Full Compass. “We have long wanted to provide educators inspired by the Bus to build or augment their own technology labs with the best products to prepare their students for careers in the audio, video and entertainment industries. It's also a great way to introduce students and educators to the best equipment and instruments from our generous sponsors who believe in enabling the next generation of creators.”Programs provide hands-on production sessions and workforce development opportunities made possible by some of the biggest names in music and technology including Apple, Dolby, Genelec, Blackmagic Design, Audio-Technica, Taylor Guitars, Waves and Avid, among many others. Most of the gear on the Bus can be purchased through Full Compass and, with the code "LENNON10", buyers receive a 10% discount on most non-sale items.Recent Lennon Bus productions include “Imagine: A Musical Collaboration with Jeremy Renner,” an exciting project with TV/film star and musician Jeremy Renner in his hometown of Reno, NV and the RennerVation Foundation, his non-profit to benefit foster kids and at-risk youth. The documentary was produced by Battle Born Batteries, a division of Dragonfly Energy, who installed their latest GC3 smart non-toxic lithium iron phosphate batteries to power the mobile recording studio, enabling it to be greener, more efficient, and reduce its carbon footprint.The Lennon Bus' Apple sponsored residency in Louisiana included Historically Black Colleges and Universities and production sessions with high school students from the lower 9th ward in New Orleans, in association with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music. Outreach efforts are continuing in 2025 with a recent visit to Xavier University in New Orleans, and on to campus stops in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Indiana with additional support from Mrs. G’s Foundation, NAMM Foundation, AXS TV and Charter Communications.About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus:The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is the premiere non-profit mobile recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 28th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features a Dolby Atmos studio with the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world; proceeds from which help support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, colleges and universities, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013. The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., Dolby Creator Lab, Full Compass Systems, Battle Born Batteries, NAMM Foundation, Taylor Guitars, Audio-Technica, Genelec, Apogee, Roland, Gibson Gives, Triad-Orbit, Reason Studios, Solid State Logic, Neutrik, Blackmagic Design, Grace Design, Avid, PSP Audioware, Antares, Native Instruments, Universal Audio, and Flock Audio.About Full Compass Systems:Full Compass Systems is a premier supplier of over 800 top brands of professional audio, video, lighting, and conferencing systems and solutions. A family-owned business with nearly 200 employees and recognized as one of the largest woman-owned businesses in the state of Wisconsin, Full Compass offers unparalleled service with a personal touch serving a diverse range of individuals and businesses across multiple industries. Full Compass' mission is to be more than just a reseller, but rather provide complete, end-to-end solutions backed by expert-certified Sales Professionals and Support Staff. Our dedicated team of Sales Professionals truly set Full Compass apart by providing consultative services during every step of the purchase process and ensuring you have the right equipment for your needs and budget. In addition, our Sales Professionals offer assistance with system design, logistical planning and support for multi-building and multi-campus systems, and special educator-only programs. Plus, Full Compass has a fully equipped Service Department that offers authorized repairs for most of the major brands we sell.

