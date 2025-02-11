Sea Love Partners with Oakscale to Expand Nationwide

Experiential Candle Bar Franchise Teams Up with Leading Franchise Development Firm

Oakscale understands what sets Sea Love apart— it’s not just candle-making, but a high-touch, immersive fragrance experience.” — Stacy Miller, Sea Love Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Love, a rapidly expanding experiential candle bar and boutique franchise, has announced its partnership with Oakscale Franchise Partners to drive nationwide growth. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey as it brings its unique, hands-on fragrance experience to new markets across the U.S.Co-founded by husband and wife team Stacy and Barry Miller, Sea Love was inspired by a deep appreciation for fragrance and self-expression. What began as a personal passion for home fragrance has blossomed into a thriving brand that offers guests a luxury, hands-on scent-blending experience. The brand’s strong consumer appeal and growing popularity underscore its expansion potential, making their recent partnership with Oakscale a natural step forward.“Oakscale understands what sets Sea Love apart— it’s not just candle-making, but a high-touch, immersive fragrance experience,” said Stacy Miller. “Their franchise expertise and commitment to preserving the integrity of our customer experience make them the ideal partner for our expansion.”Joshua Kovacs, Chief Development Officer at Oakscale Franchise Partners, is eager to introduce Sea Love to new markets.“Sea Love’s focus on personalization and boutique luxury aligns with the growing demand for experiential retail,” said Kovacs. “At Oakscale, we seek out exceptional brands that resonate with both customers and entrepreneurs. Sea Love has all the elements of a successful franchise—strong unit economics, a passionate customer base, and a concept that delivers meaningful experiences.”An Intentional Fragrance and Boutique ExperienceSea Love invites guests to explore their creativity by crafting custom scents in a guided, interactive setting. With over 100 fragrances to choose from, guests can blend signature scent combinations with the assistance of expert Certified Scent StylistsSea Love is more than just a fragrance experience—it’s a lifestyle brand that blends luxury scent creation with a thoughtfully curated boutique. Our spaces offer not only personalized fragrance experiences but also a collection of hand-selected home décor, gifts, and apothecary items that reflect the art of intentional living.Sea Love offers an array of premium, non-toxic products, including:Home Fragrance: Hand-poured candles, reed diffusers, room sprays, and wax meltsApothecary: Bath salts, bath bombs, shower steamers, and artisanal soapsPersonal Fragrance & Care: Rollerball perfumes, lip balmsSeasonal Collections: Limited-edition scents inspired by the beauty of each seasonA Commitment to Clean, Luxury FragranceSea Love was founded on a mission to create luxury fragrance products that are safe for both people and the environment. When Stacy Miller discovered that traditional candles triggered her husband’s asthma, she dedicated herself to developing a non-toxic alternative. Today, Sea Love’s products feature all-natural soy wax, essential oil-infused fragrances, and lead-free, zinc-free cotton wicks—ensuring a clean, safe, and high-quality experience.“What you breathe matters,” said Miller. “Luxury should never come at the expense of well-being, and we are proud to offer a product that is both beautiful and safe.”Own a Sea Love Franchise Entrepreneurs interested in bringing Sea Love to their community can learn more about franchise opportunities by contacting Oakscale Franchise Partners.About Sea LoveSea Love is an experiential candle bar and boutique dedicated to creating meaningful moments through scent. With hands-on candle-making workshops and a curated selection of coastal-inspired home and lifestyle products, Sea Love delivers a one-of-a-kind luxury experience. For more information on Sea Love franchise opportunities, visit https://www.sealovefranchise.com/ or call (540) 845-0751.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service franchise development firm that helps emerging brands scale successfully. Through capital, technology, and industry expertise, Oakscale connects franchisors with qualified franchisees to drive sustainable growth. Oakscale’s affiliated brands, FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel, provide industry-leading tools for franchise development. To learn more, visit www.oakscale.com

