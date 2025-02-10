DCI Investigating In-Custody Death in Clay County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the Saturday morning death of an inmate at the Clay County Jail.

Rebecca Freeman-Krebs, 46, was pronounced deceased in her jail cell. She was the only occupant of that cell. She was being held on charges of domestic assault and a violation of a no contact order.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The investigation is being conducted by the DCI in conjunction with the Vermillion Police Department. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the investigation.

