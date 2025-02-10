Work with Us! DEM Seeking Lifeguards Park Rangers & Other Seasonal Positions

Published on Monday, February 10, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is recruiting to fill critical summertime positions like lifeguards, park rangers, and other key staff to work at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds. If you like being outdoors, want to make a positive impact on visitor experiences and our environment, DEM has hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities across its divisions. Potential applicants are encouraged to visit DEM's seasonal employment webpage to apply for the position that interests them.

"DEM relies on hiring a robust seasonal workforce each year to manage parks, beaches, and other facilities," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Working outside at some of the state's premier travel destinations, gaining professional development experience for future degree programs and employment, and having the opportunity to meet and work with people from around the world are just a few of the many perks of joining DEM's team.”

Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas, including surf beaches such as Roger Wheeler and Misquamicut, non-surf beaches such as Goddard Memorial State Park, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Lifeguard pay ranges from $18.75 to $20.00 an hour based on location, experience, and position level. Lifeguards hired by June 27, 2025, can receive a one-time, $500 sign-on bonus as well as a $500 retention bonus if specific requirements are met.

All lifeguard candidates must receive state certification and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult.

Seasonal positions with DEM provide hands-on experience, help develop resumes and opportunities to earn credit towards degree programs and are a great way to jump-start future career plans. From administrative and clerical roles to emergency response to technical work in environmental sciences, engineering, program and policy analysis, and research opportunities, DEM offers a wide range of interest areas to help seasonal workers build new skills and make an impact. Seasonal positions can also lead to full-time employment with #TeamDEM.

View the complete list of seasonal employment opportunities and apply online at apply.ri.gov. Most positions are full-time and include weekend and holiday hours. The State of RI is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Opportunities for part-time positions or internship/college credits may be available to eligible staff.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.