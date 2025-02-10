DESE Awards Career and Technical Education Limited Access Grants

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded $2 million to six local education agencies (LEAs) under the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Limited Access Grant. Each LEA was eligible to receive up to $400,000 to expand CTE programming for the 2025-26 school year where access to high-quality learning opportunities has been limited.

These grant funds will address current limitations for students to access Health Science and Skilled Technical Sciences programming. This year’s recipients will be creating satellite campuses in adjacent school districts, providing prerequisite courses that prepare students for CTE programs, and increasing the capacity of programs such as Automotive Technology and Health Occupations.

“Schools are working hard every day to prepare the next generation of Missouri’s workforce,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “These grant dollars allow educators to expand access to CTE opportunities and ensure students have the skills they need to be successful after graduation.”

Limited Access Grant recipients and award totals:

Career and Technology Center at Fort Osage, Fort Osage R-I School District: $270,000

Owensville High School, Gasconade County R-II School District: $336,960

Houston High School, Houston R-I School District: $400,000

Jefferson College Area Technical School, Jefferson College at Hillsboro: $193,040

Lindbergh High School, Lindbergh Schools: $400,000

Sikeston Career and Technology Center, Sikeston Public Schools: $400,000

LEAs that wish to apply for the Fiscal Year 2026 grant can find additional information on DESE’s CTE webpage.